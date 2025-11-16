Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best And Worst Valentine’s Day Like? (Closed)

Describe your best and worst Valentine’s day experiences. Or just one of them!
#1
Worst? So easy. Came home in 1st Grade with my box of Valentine cards. Just before home my neighbors dog attacked me and destroyed it. I’m crying and get home to tell my sister and find the driveway and street full of cars. No one was ever home. We were what were called latchkey kids. Inside were my dad, stepdad, and several sets of grandparents, along with some people I didn’t know. Mom and brother were in a terrible car accident. Brother was expected to be OK because he was in the back seat. Mom broke her entire face and had over 100 surgeries. She was in the hospital for more than a year. Lead to my worst birthdays (2 days later…so today)…everyone for over a decade when my mom would talk about how the accident would never have happened if she hadn’t been on that street shopping for my birthday.
Best Valentine’s Day…a lot harder. Just hanging with loved ones.
#2
Worst Valentine’s: All of them
#3
Husband and I were just friends at the time. Out with a group when in the parking garage car won’t start. Others go to get help we went to gas station. Got cards Vanilla Coke and Doritos. 16 years we have the same valentines minus the tow truck
#4
Best valentines: having no valentine and thinking love was gross, I was 7.
Worst valentines: being single on the day while wanting a girlfriend, today.
#5
BEST: Last year’s (2021), because I finally met a great guy, and we unintentionally made it official that day.
WORST: this year (2022), because it would have been our one year anniversary, but he passed away last June.
#6
Both from this year (2022)
Best: Went to a fancy restaurant with my husband and had absolutely divine filet mignon and scrumptious lobster tail. We hadn’t been out for a date night in a while, so it was so nice to get away and be together in a lovely atmosphere
Worst: After dinner, we had 20 minutes before our oldest was done work, so we waited and then picked her up on our way home. Find the police in front of our house because a (crazy? drugged?) woman had let herself in through the back door (unlocked because we have a new puppy that my son had just taken out to pee) and was carrying a deer antler. My 13 yo son and 11 yo daughter managed to lure her outside and then call the police. She ended up being admitted to the mental ward of our nearest hospital and charged with breaking and entering, but our poor kids are scared and scarred for life.
#7
Second grade. Asked a girl to be my valentine. Wrote a card with yes or no, hid behind a tree and asked my friend to deliver the card to her. Got the card back. It said no. Sigh. Although later I found out she was crying because she regretted saying no and I heard it was also because of peer pressure from her friends. She flirted with me for the rest of the year. Don’t know why I remember this so vividly in high school and don’t know if it was the worst or best Valentine’s Day. Rollercoaster of emotions. Lol I was a stupid second grader
#8
As a teenager and young adult, if I had a boyfriend he either broke up with me the day before or on Valentine’s Day. I’ve been married a loooong time now. Sometimes we pay attention to this day and sometimes not. Tonight we’re having Filet Mignon. P.S. We really don’t buy into these kinda things. Back in the day, instead of trading gifts we’d set that money aside for vacation or something for the house.
#9
Best: my wife having another lovely daughter. worst: eh, can’t complain so far.
#10
My best Valentine’s Day was this past one, my girlfriend got me a stuffed animal sloth and my favorite candy and we spent the day together
My worst Valentine’s Day my then girlfriend broke up with me a few weeks prior and I had planned out her gift and stuff so I spent it alone and sad
#11
worst: cant remember
best: this one. i dressed up nice amd threw heart lollipops at my friends.
#12
Best Valentine’s Day
When I was dating my now ex boyfriend (Phil), one year for Valentine’s Day he bought 5 new tires (one a spare) for my car. He knew I’d been driving from where I lived all the way out to San Jose to help my niece with her new baby.
He didn’t want me to have an accident because of bad tires.
#13
Blind date set up by friends.
Had to change the tire on my date’s car.
He never called me back.
#14
Worst: idk, man.
Best: probably this most recent valentine’s day because I got to spend it with my beautiful gf and my best friends
