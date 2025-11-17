I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

by

If you have not walked the streets of Limassol yet, then you should! You will see a lot of homeless cats there. They live and sleep anywhere, attracting the gaze of many people who pass by.

You seemed to enjoy the pictures I shared in previous posts (here, here and here). So, I want to show you some more photos of cats living in Limassol, Cyprus that I took.

More info: yukophotography.com | Vero

#1

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#2

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#3

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#4

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#5

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#6

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#7

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#8

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#9

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#10

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#11

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#12

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#13

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#14

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#15

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#16

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#17

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

#18

I Took 18 Photos Of Stray Cats Living In Limassol, Cyprus (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Small Town Dentist’s Star Wars Laser Dentistry Commercial is Incredible
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2017
30 Deadly Everyday Things That Many People Are Not Aware Of, As Listed In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Pros and Cons of Colin Kaepernick’s New Netflix Show
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2020
Woman Infected With Coronavirus Breaks Quarantine For Manicure Because She Needs Her Nails Done “Soooooo Bad”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Possible (Hopeful) Arrow Spinoffs After the Series Concludes
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
Woman Gets What She Deserves After Kicking Out BF’s Cat From His House When He Wasn’t Around
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.