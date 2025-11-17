Hey Pandas, What’re Some Song Lyrics That Describe What You’re Feeling? (Closed)

*insert witty description*
#1
I just wanna stay in the sun where I find
I know it’s hard sometimes
Pieces of peace in the sun’s peace of mind
I know it’s hard sometimes
Yeah, I think about the end just way too much
But it’s fun to fantasize
On my enemies who wouldn’t wish who I was
But it’s fun to fantasize
– ride, 21 pilots.
#2
Warning: It’s somewhat long. I would say medium length, but still it’s longer than other posts here.
I’m so sick and tired
Of feeling sick and tired
It’s not easy, yeah
Said I’m so sick and tired
Of feeling sick and tired
It’s not easy, yeah
– I think I’m lost again by Chase Atlantic
Hard to stay awake, I’m so exhausted
Hard to keep a friend, I guess I’m cautious
Hide the pain inside, I don’t endorse it
I can’t even cry, I guess I’ll force it
– I don’t like darkness by Chase Atlantic ( again )
Hope you don’t regret it
I pushed a lot back but I can’t forget it
We never got the credit
Nobody seemed to hear us, but we said it
Neither of us planned it
And for a long time I took it all for granted
I really thought we had it
But at the time it was more than I could manage, so
– You get me so high by The Neighborhood
Dizzy dizzy dizzy dizzy on my mind, can’t rewind
Dizzy dizzy dizzy dizzy all the time, that’s my life
– Dizzy by Missio
Since this is a post from Amy, I have to include Jack Stauber.
It’s far too vapid and aimless. I wanna be painless.( Love solider. I want closure and a dollar for the bus back home. )
– Cupid by Jack Stauber
#3
“I am quantum physics/my witness brings me to existence”
– I / Me / Myself, by Will Wood
Context for this: I listened to this song a lot while I was figuring out my identity, and this line really stuck with me. I don’t really care how people perceive me, I can be whatever gender they see me as.
#4
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
#5
“Sterben will ich heute nicht,
Sterben will ich heute nicht
Ich lebe noch und ich
Schrei’s in die welt
Ich geb’ nicht auf ich hoff’
Ihr konnt mich vertenn ”
“Heute nicht” by Slime….
#6
燻んでしまったの灰色に
こんな才能なんて借り物
まだ人生終わっていないから
諦めんなって誰かの声
見失ってしまったのアイロニー
気付けなくて今も抗ってる
この感情奪って去ってよ
ドロドロになってしまう前に
wow…私だけみて愛を伝えて
wow…こんなセカイとバイバイバイバイ
wow…滲む想いなぞって描いた
wow…夢の形に泣いちゃった
-close to gray by Nightcord at 25:00 (N25)
#7
This specific part of Numb Little Bug.
Do you ever get a little bit tired of life? Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die? Like you’re hanging by a thread but you gotta survive, ’cause you gotta survive. Like your body’s in the room but you’re not really there?
#8
I know everybody on this island seems so happy on this island, everything is by design.
I know everybody on this island has a role on this island, maybe I can roll with mine.
I can lead with pride, I can make us strong, I’ll be satisfied if I play along, but the voice inside sings a different song. What is wrong with me?
Also, I like to sing this song along with this video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VO4JPRcQY_g&pp=ygUaaG93IGZhciBpJ2xsIGdvIG9yY2hlc3RyYSA%3D
#9
i’v lost the passion that comes with living
-wilbur soot
maybe i was boring
#10
Look up from your work, is anyone there?
Look up from your hurt, is anyone there?
Look up from your girl, is anyone there?
Look up from your world and ask “Is anyone there?
– is anyone there? jack stauber.
#11
Id’s say a moderately watered down version of one of Bad Apple’s english translations, and i do mean the entire song.
#12
Death, spirit me away
My anguished soul doth strain
On taut and twisted reins
Yet, insatiate I still remain
Like a proud, unfalled star
That dares thee from afar
To calm my thund’rous heart
Else, rend it’s knots apart
So I may never sing
Of jewelled skies o’er my strings
And love, a wanton thing
Can plunge on burnt, black wings
To hang amid the thorns
In scarlet, like velvet worn
About the clouded moon
Who wanes in solitude….
I am alone
Thirsting for the dark
That lurks beneath marbled stone
What black witchcraft
Shalt prise thee from thy dreams
And what perverse world-strategy
Will wend it’s way with thee from sleep?
“Rouse my disease
And with cadent naked dance I shalt teach
Thee wisdom of darkness
From earth and red sea
Lightbearing Samael
Coalesce with me….”
#13
“This was the very first page
Not where the storyline ends
My thoughts will echo your name
Until I see you again
These are the words I held back
As I was leaving too soon
I was enchanted to meet you
Please, don’t be in love with someone else
Please, don’t have somebody waiting on you
Please, don’t be in love with someone else
Please, don’t have somebody waiting on you”
im still in love with the same guy for almost 3 years..hes now my friend..
#14
Loved me, loved me
I liked you better when you loved me, loved me
Can’t we go back to when you loved me, loved me
When I wasn’t all alone?
-I liked you better when you loved me, Me
I like writing songs ok?
#15
This doesn’t describe how I feel these days but back when I was filled with angst there was a song lyric that described how I felt so perfectly that I scribbled it down on a piece of paper. My mum found this piece of paper and was very worried about me. Awkward conversation.
Anyway this is the lyric from ‘Removables’ by the Manic Street Preachers
“Aimless rut of my own perception / numbly waiting for voices to / tell me / for voices to tell me”
#16
Sis, did you make this post specifically for me? Because this is literally what I do in my bio.
Isn’t it funny?
All kinds of funny
And I’m so lazy
Try and hang around and it’ll drive you crazy
And isn’t it bad?
That I’m just distracted but I’m still sad
Can’t believe that this is where I’m at
Isn’t it crazy that I’m still sad
Despite the love and all the care and the friends I have?
Isn’t it crazy that I’m still sad?
WORMS (In My Brain) by NOAHFINNCE
#17
They say I should go home, square peg in a round hole, what the hell do they no! All my life i had to keep tryin and imma prove them wrong or imma die tryin!
– die trying by New medicine.
This describes how literally my whole life I have been dealing with meltable mental disorders and holding up middle school + studying for my bat mitzva and being bullied since I was born. I have been told to “just give up kid!”, “you’re not gonna make it!” And worst of all “I’m just kill your self if you’re so stressed!”! This song gives me hope in the world and for me.
#18
These days it’s like I’m nothing without some opinion about something
I’m virtue signaling and I’m pandеring ’cause I stand for nothing
Too many fictions look like facts and cause violеnt attacks
If a president can present no evidence
And still convince a mob to riot
I wanna be a better guy
But everything’s become so damn divisive
And divided, self-important, narrow-minded.
By my favorite band (as y’all can probably tell) Badflower. It’s called Everyone’s an (insert word that bored panda doesn’t allow).
#19
Hurm. You asked for it. If I get downvoted, I’m blaming Joyful Zebra and Panda Penguin Pop. Here you go:
We’re no strangers to love
You know the rules and so do I (do I)
A full commitment’s what I’m thinking of
You wouldn’t get this from any other guy
I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
We’ve known each other for so long
Your heart’s been aching, but you’re too shy to say it (say it)
Inside, we both know what’s been going on (going on)
We know the game and we’re gonna play it
And if you ask me how I’m feeling
Don’t tell me you’re too blind to see
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
We’ve known each other for so long
Your heart’s been aching, but you’re too shy to say it (to say it)
Inside, we both know what’s been going on (going on)
We know the game and we’re gonna play it
I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
#20
Literally all of better by cavetown? Every part hits
#21
I’m debating on if I should rickroll you all or not..
