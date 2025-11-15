Hey Pandas, What Would You Like To Say To The World Right Now?

If you could say anything to the world, what would you say?
#1
“Coronavirus is real. Wear a max and social distance. Also, do not litter. God would be ashamed of the people who are not taking care of his creation.”
#2
BISEXUALS ARE NOT CONFUSED
TRANSGENDER PEOPLE ARE NOT FAKE
LGBTQ IS NOT A SIN!,!
#3
I would rickroll them
#4
Me looking at the world*
“CAN I GET A HOYA!!!!!!”
“hoya”
#5
me: WHAT’S YOUR NAME
earth: WHAT?
me: WHAT IS YOUR NAME?!
earth: EARTH
me: F*** YOU EARTH
#6
“This is not a test. This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the Annual Purge sanctioned by the U.S. Government. Weapons of class 4 and lower have been authorized for use during the Purge. All other weapons are restricted.”
#7
hi.
goodbye.
#8
WTF HAVE WE DONE
#9
Sorry world for ruining you!
#10
We all still have the chance to save the world but we never do anything or plan on how to do it. We immediately found a cure for the Corona, and still have no clue what the cure is to Cancer and Aids. We are all pathetic. That includes me because I’m just a 13yr old. I cant be a scientist right now. You all only care about the present, for example, people stopped marching for BLM because they think the job is done. It’s really not. Black people and others that aren’t black are dying for nothing that they did. People still think dumb things are illegal. We’re not doing anything to change the world, but only destroying it.
#11
You want to get back to normal? Stop acting like covid isn’t a big deal.
#12
“Attention. This is a live feed being brought to you from the FBI. It has been discovered that china wants to take over America using broadcasts everywhere. Masks have been scientifically proven to block these broadcasts. Please wear them. thank you, stay safe.”
#13
All lives matter,love is love,be kind,no I’m not confused I’m bi,yes someone can change gender
#14
Listen to my playlist it will make cry
Listen to my other playlist it will make memories come
listen to all of them on spotify
@CatbananaqueenTHS
#15
did yall know that the world is round and austrailia is a continent.
even though stupid “curvature” says that its not
#16
hi bye
#17
Things will never be the same after Covid. The changes will last much longer and reach much further than we think.
#18
I AM AWESOME, I AM ME, AND I AM WEIRD AS HECK AND I DON’T CARE WHO KNOWS IT! to all the people who ever made me feel like cr*p(my ex BFF an d my report card)
Follow Us