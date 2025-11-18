30 Colorized Vintage Photos By Sebastien De Oliveira Might Transform Your View Of History (New Pics)

Nowadays, we carry some sort of photography equipment with us every day, and even the worst phone camera is way more advanced than the ones used in the 1900s. To revive those vintage black-and-white images, Sebastien de Oliveira has been colorizing them and giving them new appeal and interest.
Previously, Sebastien shared a bit about the complexities of his colorizing technique: “Let’s say that I observe a lot how the light works on objects—the reflections, the transparency, the temperature of the light—and all the different interactions between them, and I’ve found a technical way to reproduce them. The system involves colorizing not only each different object but also the different grays that compose each object.”
We can only wonder what the future generation will do to update our photos to make them feel more alive, but for now, let’s take a look at the colors hiding behind the photos of the past.
#1 Amelia Earhart With Her Cord 812 Phaeton Car And Her Lockheed Airplane, 1937
Image source: sebcolorisation
#2 James Stewart On The Phone At His Father’s Hardware Store, 1945. Photographed By Peter Stackpole
Image source: sebcolorisation
#3 A Young Girl Read A Comic Book At A Supermarket, Anchorage, Alaska, 1958
Image source: sebcolorisation
#4 Three Women Eating Spaghetti On Inflatable Mattresses At Capri, 1939. Photographed By Hamilton Wright
Image source: sebcolorisation
#5 Civil Air Patrol Student, Taking A Sunbath At The Silver Lake Airfield, Baker California, 1944
Image source: sebcolorisation
#6 Actress Clara Bow Photographed In 1927
Image source: sebcolorisation
#7 1947 Ford Bubble Glass Top
Image source: sebcolorisation
#8 Sunset On The Place De La Concorde, Paris, 1960
Image source: sebcolorisation
#9 Traffic Officer Ticketing A Badly Parked Car On The Champs Elysées, Paris. Photographed In 1960
Image source: sebcolorisation
#10 Rita Hayworth, Photographed In 1941 By George Hurrel
Image source: sebcolorisation
#11 November 22, 1963
“Overview of crowds of people waving as President John F. Kennedy and his wife sit in the back of the limousine during the procession through downtown Dallas, Texas; Texas governor John Connally and his wife ride in the limousine’s jump seats”
Image source: sebcolorisation
#12 November 1942, Photographed By Marjory Collins
“Lititz, Pennsylvania. Small Town In Wartime. Mrs. Julian Bachman At Home With Her Family. She’s Twenty-Three, Has Been Married One Year, And Works At The Animal Trap Company From 7 To 4. Her Husband Is In Officer Candidate School Of The U.S. Army Air Corps In Kentucky, So She Lives With Her Parents. Her Brother Is Sixteen And In High School.”
Image source: sebcolorisation
#13 Florette Reading On The Annecy Lake, 1943. Photographed By Jacques Henri Lartigue
Image source: sebcolorisation
#14 June 1922. Spectators At The Brooklands Racing Circuit, Surrey, (UK)
Image source: sebcolorisation
#15 No Caption Found For This Group Of 14 Teenagers Photographed In The 40’s
Image source: sebcolorisation
#16 Ava Gardner Photographed In 1948
Image source: sebcolorisation
#17 Preparing For The Landing, 1944
Image source: sebcolorisation
#18 A Couple In Formal Evening Wear Pose For A Fashion Shoot At Night In New York’s Times Square, 1959
Image source: sebcolorisation
#19 Chidren From Detroit, Michigan. Photographed By John Vachon. August 1942
Image source: sebcolorisation
#20 Essex Street And Henry Street, Lower East Side, New York City Photographed By Marion Trikosko The 4th November 1959
Image source: sebcolorisation
#21 Al Anderson And Ot Huston, 1910, Photographed By Lora Webb Nichols
Image source: sebcolorisation
#22 Having Fun At The Gas Station, 1940
Image source: sebcolorisation
#23 Sinclair Gasoline Station At Night, San Augustine, Texas. Photographed By Russell Lee In April 1939
Image source: sebcolorisation
#24 Rochester, New York. “Mr. Babcock Tuning In For War News.” September 1942 Photo By Ralph Amdursky
Image source: sebcolorisation
#25 Carol Van Aken Snacking Pickles And Coca Cola Between Meals In Tallahassee, Florida. 1957
Image source: sebcolorisation
#26 Oldsmobile Coupe, 1928
Image source: sebcolorisation
#27 September 1941. Yakima, Washington. “Migratory Agricultural Workers In Shack Towns, Tents, And Trailers. Boys Looking For Work Wait For The Washington State Employment Service Office To Open In The Morning.” Photo By Russell Lee For The Farm Security Administration
Image source: sebcolorisation
#28 Dorothy Lamour In 1939. Photographed By Everett
Image source: sebcolorisation
#29 Nevada Test Site Forces Relaxing On A Military Leave In Las Vegas, Photographed In 1950
Image source: sebcolorisation
#30 Kennett, Dunklin County, Missouri. Courthouse Square, Photographed By Arthur Rothstein In July 1942
Image source: sebcolorisation
