Hey Pandas, What Would You Do With Your Life If You Had All The Money You Could Ever Need? (Closed)

If you had the money to do whatever you wanted, how would you live, what would you do every day?
I would do a bunch of weird/useless/crazy/food related things, like make a mansion completely out of varied types of bread.
I would also build a bowling alley.
Answering my own question, I would buy an abandoned school or large area and spend my time turning it into a complex of playgrounds, community gardens and shops for small businesses. If I had all the money I would ever want, I would want to make a place where community is encouraged and kids can enjoy themselves. Also I would live in a VW van because they are cool.
Move abroad with my wife and our Bulldog back to her home country. Living the good life, a small house – nothing fancy and open a small bakery just for the fun.
PANZER IV I NEED IT but anyway ill also get a bunch of more lightsabers and a couple of swords
The possibilities are only limited to my vast imagination and wants/needs.
Buy a private island (to get away from my country and other countries) and build my own country/town where me and my friends just chill. Hire people to make farms and stuff, and become self-sustainable. Maybe get some nukes to prevent us from being invaded.
Commit a s**t ton of crimes and get Saul Goodman to get me out of jail
i’d buy a castle near to my hometown, then i’d buy luxury homes all over the globe. then i’d build my own huuuge library, i’d make a family with my crush i’d support many animal shelters and i’d invest into an orphanage which is also supported by psychologysts and fancy teachers so those poor kiddos without parents would have proper education so they might be integrated into this world more easily. and last but not least id keep working on my book besides my humanitarian activities
Buy a wife.
Two chicks at the same time.
I’d buy every politician.
i’d be constantly travelling, and go to alllll the concerts i want
I’d buy a lot of ballet clothes, tutus, dresses and leotards also those pretty silver pointe shoes. And art supplies too (copics, ohuhu, poscas and die cuts) and build a room to stock them.
move away from my parents, switch to fully online school, get some therapy, start taking art commisions, get a ton of food.
