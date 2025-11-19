20 Breathtaking Nature Photos By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove is a Belgian photographer who moved to Iceland in 2016. Since then, he’s focused on capturing the natural beauty of Iceland’s landscapes and wildlife. For Jeroen, photography is about telling a story. He keeps editing to a minimum, aiming to capture moments as naturally as possible with as little gear as needed.

Jeroen also has a deep respect for nature and aims to share that with others through his photos. He believes in protecting the environment and makes sure his work sends that message. Whether he’s photographing a volcanic eruption or a quiet scene, Jeroen’s goal is to show the world how beautiful and important nature is.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

