Anne with an E’s Unfinished Plotline: Unanswered Questions After Season 3

Following its third season, Anne With An E met with an unfortunate fate when it debuted on Netflix. Producers revealed that the critically acclaimed Canadian television series had made its final curtain call. However, since the series is adapted from Lucy Maud Montgomery’s original book, “Anne of Green Gables”, there’s an untapped narrative brimming with potential.
If Anne with an E doesn’t tie its loose ends, fans will be left pondering the fates of several plot threads. Especially those that could potentially deviate from Montomery’s novels. With so much unfinished business, some Anne With An E unanswered questions must be addressed to provide closure.
Will Gilbert Get Along with His New Mentor?
In the early stages of the series, Gilbert’s transformative journey alongside Bash exposes him to new experiences. This newfound understanding of the world around him extends to his career and studies in Charlottetown. However, Gilbert soon decides to pursue a different university than initially planned, and Miss Stacey comes to his aid by arranging for him to be mentored by one of her close friends.
This arrangement is particularly peculiar since Miss Stacey’s friend is a lady doctor, a representation still very new in Anne with an E. Given Gilbert’s chivalrous qualities, seeing how he gets along with his new mentor would be interesting. Will he extend his belief in equal opportunities for both genders to this encounter and view it as a valuable opportunity for growth? The potential interplay is an interesting dynamic for Gilbert’s character development.
Will the Girls Learn to Sign?
The conclusion of Anne with an E’s season 3 includes a couple of fresh faces, paving the way for a potential Season 4. Two of them find themselves at the house where Anne and the company reside during their time at Queen’s College. The house mother takes the initiative to introduce the girls to her housekeeper, who happens to be deaf with excellent lip-reading skills.
This intriguing setup raises several questions about the involvement of this new character, crafted exclusively for the show. Will Anne and her friends learn sign language to include her in conversations? Does the housekeeper’s ability to decipher their conversations put them at a significant disadvantage? The possibilities surrounding this new character’s impact are endless and uncertain.
Will Diana Ever Apologize for Her Behavior Toward Jerry?
While the courtship between Diana and Jerry at its inception is undeniably adorable, they hit a roadblock that perplexes audiences. Jerry, an individual who repeatedly questions his self-worth, becomes the target of Diana’s pent-up frustration about being unable to chase her dreams. To his dismay, not only does she accuse him of being aggressive towards her, but she also hurls keepsakes of their relationship at him. An act that goes against everything Diana’s character stands for.
To add to the confusion, she confides in Anne, claiming she didn’t feel anything for Jerry. This revelation takes fans aback, especially considering how infatuated Diana initially seemed. Is the door to the friendship between Diana and Jerry closed forever? Will they ever get back together?
Will the Andrew Daughters Be Able to Navigate Their Lives in a Man’s World?
While the Andrew daughters — Jane and Prissy — may appear more traditional than their peers in Anne with an E, their academic ambitions set them apart from the rest. They’re unsatisfied with simply marrying well, and their mother too fiercely advocates for a better life for them. However, when Prissy shares financial insights with her father about the family farm, he quickly shuts her down and suggests she focus on becoming an abiding wife one day.
Despite their father’s dismissal, Jane and Prissy pursue their education at Queens College. This raises several Anne With An E unanswered questions regarding the duo’s fate. Will they ever find a way to succeed on their own terms rather than conform to their father’s traditional expectations? Will they ever fulfill their mother’s dream? The possibility of finding triumph against all odds makes for an interesting journey to embark on in this period drama.