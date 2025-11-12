After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

by

I love my job, I really do. I love it so much that I can work even on weekends. And if I had to go on a break between two projects, I used to get tormented by idleness and would come up with urgent errands all the time. That was fine with me until my son was born.

Each month he grew older and my wife grew more and more tired. She begged me to stay home at least on the weekends. And I found myself thinking “why should I stay at home? How can she be tired? She is at home with the baby, who only crawls and smiles.” So nothing changed. My son grew up, and I worked a lot as usual. One year passed by, another one as well.

Then a conversation with my wife took place, which completely changed my perspective on the fatherhood. I have always thought that my son is still little; he doesn’t understand and remember anything. I believed that I would play with him more when he would become older when I would have plenty of a free time when we would have more things to talk about.

Suddenly I’ve realized that this “when” will never happen. This ‘when” would never come. I’ve come to the conclusion that I always put my family members on the second place and my work, which I love, takes all my attention and time. If I can’t find an hour to play or go for a walk with my son now, where are the guarantees that I will find the time later and whether my family will still need that at all? I’ve realized, that my son needs me now. I don’t need to stop working completely and stay home to dedicate myself to my son’s upbringing. An hour a day, which we spend together, would be enough. We cook together, go for walks and watch cartoons.

I also started to take him with me and show him what I do and how I work and I enjoy it tremendously! He is very interested in my tools, paints, pencils, bricks, mosaics, and wood. I don’t take him with me for the full working day – he is still little, and half an hour is quite enough, but it has made us closer to each other. I don’t know whether he will remember how he visited my workshop, but he will remember that he was important to me.

I would like to tell other fathers as well – take your children with you. It seems annoying at first, but the more time you spend together – more jokes and memories will appear, which only two of you will understand. Let the children grow up with you and not with babysitters or TVs. I think it is where the friendship between a father and a son starts, and also the trust, which will lead him to you when he will go through hardships of teenage years, and not to a bad company. You should invest not in toys, rather into happy memories; it is the same investment as a career and personal relationships.

Love your children and enjoy time with them today and not “tomorrow”.

More info: Instagram

I love my job, I really do. I love it so much that I can work even on weekends. That was fine with me until my son was born

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

Each month He grew up older and my wife grew more and more tired. She begged me to stay home at least on the weekends

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

I found myself thinking “why should I stay at home? How can she be tired? She is at home with the baby, who only crawls and smiles”

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

So nothing changed. My son grew up, and I worked a lot as usual

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

Then a conversation with my wife took place, which completely changed my perspective on the fatherhood

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

I have always thought that my son is still little; he doesn’t understand and remember anything

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

After the talk I’ve come to the conclusion that I always put my family members on the second place and my work, which I love, takes all my attention and time

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

If I can’t find an hour to play or go for a walk with my son now, where are the guarantees that I will find the time later and whether my family will still need that at all?

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

I’ve realized, that my son needs me now

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

I started to take him with me and show him what I do and how I work and I enjoy it tremendously! He is very interested in my tools, paints, pencils, bricks, mosaics, and wood

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

I don’t know whether he will remember how he visited my workshop, but he will remember that he was important to me

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

I would like to tell other fathers as well – take your children with you

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

Love your children and enjoy time with them today and not “tomorrow”

After Talking To My Wife About Parenthood, I Started Taking My Son To Work And It Saved Our Family

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Colors Of The Wind Through My Eyes: Magical Monochromatic Scenes In Nature
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
No One Knew What Beauty Lay Forgotten Behind Closed Doors
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
136 People Who Absolutely Don’t Give A Damn
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Teenager’s Grandpa Spends Years Filling 3 Notebooks With Their Memories, And It Will Make You Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How I Got Creative To Beat Away My Post Natal Blues
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Donut Store is Experimenting With Scary Clown Delivery Service
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.