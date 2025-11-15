Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If Everyone Had A Basic Income? (Closed)

by

Let’s say, every month the government would give you enough money to cover rent, food, and utilities, but you had to work for anything extra.

#1

I would buy a whole new wardrobe! To all the girls who are looking for some cute clothes, and even boys, there’s this website called Shein clothing, which is a designer company that sell clothes, accessories, and much more, like clothing sets. They’re actually for a pretty good price! There’s a teen section, toddlers section, and grown up section, so yeah. :)

#2

So… Communism?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Capture Emotional Stories In My Photographs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Says That Situations Normal For Men Can Be Dangerous For Women, Sparks A Debate
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Street Photos That Show Everyday Life Captured By Stéphane Kyndt
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
New York Bans Unvaccinated Children From Going To School And Their Anti-Vaxx Parents Are Furious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Agency Creates Surreal Manipulations That Will Impress You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Superimpositions Of Different Photos To Show The Contemporary Life Of Metropolises (73 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.