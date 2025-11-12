It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

They called him Frodo. Maybe because the shaggy remains of his coat looked a little like the curly hair of Lord of the Rings character Frodo Baggins. But for a while, however, the miserable stray doggie was more like the repulsive Gollum rather than the alter ego of Elijah Wood.
Last May, someone saw a starving pup wandering around in Croatia. The tiny creature was covered with mange, and his eyes were under attack by infection. According to some, Frodo looked scary like the devil. Nonetheless, he needed help and was soon taken to veteran animal rescuer Klaudija Sigurnjak.
“I was stunned,” Klaudija told The Dodo. “I could hardly believe it was really a dog. I immediately set about rescuing him.” After winning Frodo’s trust with food, Sigurnjak gave all the care the puppy needed to start his life anew. At first, however, it seemed like an impossible task. “He was full of fleas and ticks, and starved to the bone. We were not sure whether or not he’d survive.”
But even though nobody could save Frodo’s right eye, he proved to be the toughest fighter. Together with his fur, Frodo has regrown his spirit as well. “His transformation was phenomenal,” Sigurnjak said. “We never dreamt that he would be so beautiful.” After his amazing recovery, Frodo was put up for adoption, and quickly found his new family.
When Frodo was taken to animal rescue workers, they could hardly believe it was a dog
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
The tiny creature was covered with mange, and his eyes were under attack by infection
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
“He was full of fleas and ticks, and starved to the bone”
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
“We were not sure whether or not he’d survive”
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
After winning Frodo’s trust with food, veteran animal rescuer Klaudija Sigurnjak did everything she could to save the pup
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
And even though nobody could save Frodo’s right eye, he proved to be the toughest fighter
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
Together with his fur, Frodo has regrown his spirit as well
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
After long months of recovery, he started leaving the worst behind him
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
“His transformation was phenomenal”
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
“We never dreamt that he would be so beautiful”
Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak
After his amazing recovery, Frodo was put up for adoption
Image credits: Marko Duspara
And soon found his new family
Image credits: Marko Duspara
Nobody knows what happened to Frodo back in the day, but everyone hopes the future is bright for this happy goofball
Image credits: Marko Duspara
Follow Us