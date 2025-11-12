It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

by

They called him Frodo. Maybe because the shaggy remains of his coat looked a little like the curly hair of Lord of the Rings character Frodo Baggins. But for a while, however, the miserable stray doggie was more like the repulsive Gollum rather than the alter ego of Elijah Wood.

Last May, someone saw a starving pup wandering around in Croatia. The tiny creature was covered with mange, and his eyes were under attack by infection. According to some, Frodo looked scary like the devil. Nonetheless, he needed help and was soon taken to veteran animal rescuer Klaudija Sigurnjak.

“I was stunned,” Klaudija told The Dodo. “I could hardly believe it was really a dog. I immediately set about rescuing him.” After winning Frodo’s trust with food, Sigurnjak gave all the care the puppy needed to start his life anew. At first, however, it seemed like an impossible task. “He was full of fleas and ticks, and starved to the bone. We were not sure whether or not he’d survive.”

But even though nobody could save Frodo’s right eye, he proved to be the toughest fighter. Together with his fur, Frodo has regrown his spirit as well. “His transformation was phenomenal,” Sigurnjak said. “We never dreamt that he would be so beautiful.” After his amazing recovery, Frodo was put up for adoption, and quickly found his new family.

When Frodo was taken to animal rescue workers, they could hardly believe it was a dog

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

The tiny creature was covered with mange, and his eyes were under attack by infection

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

“He was full of fleas and ticks, and starved to the bone”

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

“We were not sure whether or not he’d survive”

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

After winning Frodo’s trust with food, veteran animal rescuer Klaudija Sigurnjak did everything she could to save the pup

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

And even though nobody could save Frodo’s right eye, he proved to be the toughest fighter

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

Together with his fur, Frodo has regrown his spirit as well

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

After long months of recovery, he started leaving the worst behind him

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

“His transformation was phenomenal”

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

“We never dreamt that he would be so beautiful”

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Klaudija Sigurnjak

After his amazing recovery, Frodo was put up for adoption

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Marko Duspara

And soon found his new family

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Marko Duspara

Nobody knows what happened to Frodo back in the day, but everyone hopes the future is bright for this happy goofball

It’s Unbelievable How Much This ‘Scary’ Dog Changed In 8 Months After Being Rescued From The Streets

Image credits: Marko Duspara

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
McKinley Belcher III: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Detective From Eric
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2024
Is The Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Pilot Any Good?
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
From Cringeworthy To Comical – 29 Of The Worst Album Covers That Netizens Simply Loathe
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Had The Best Family Costume This Halloween
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Hilarious Collection of Frank Reynolds GIFs by Danny Devito
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.