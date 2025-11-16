30 Of The Most WTF Situations Tenants Had To Deal With In Their Apartments

Everyone’s dream is to have their own house or apartment one day. It’s just different when the property belongs to you as you can make sure it is in good condition and is not dangerous to live in. Most of you probably have experience with renting, whether it was a long-term home or a temporary stay and in some cases might have noticed that the landlords don’t care about the rented property as much as they would if they lived there themselves.
There are landlords who actually don’t care at all and have no sympathy for those who have to live in horrible conditions. And when nobody helps them, they go online to vent about what they are going through, so Bored Panda compiled some of the terrible stories that people shared.
#1
Image source: mirandalang
#2 Our Landlord Keeps Saying There’s Nothing Wrong With Our Shower
Image source: Cheddar18
#3 What Happens When Your Landlord Refuses To Deal With Bathroom Damp Properly
Image source: Renegade_Phylosopher
#4
Image source: RhysRHarper
#5 $1950/Month Shower Completely Falls Apart Been Like This For 2 Months And Various Calls To Maintenance And Still Nothing
Image source: severelyhersublime
#6
Image source: dinorwicport
#7
Image source: TheBatChef
#8
Image source: Decyoo
#9 Is This Safe And Secure? Landlord Is Denying Our Maintenance Request
Image source: clichecuddlefish
#10
Image source: ShartiTheClown
#11
Image source: AndyKCoates
#12 At My Airbnb There’s A Mushroom Growing Out Of The Bathroom Door
Image source: sipicup
#13
Image source: mapperry
#14
Image source: RentingLondon
#15 I Brought Bed Bugs Home From Airbnb Stay
Image source: luffykintail
#16
Image source: MisterABK
#17
Image source: Culture_Katy
#18
Image source: CaliforniaJen1
#19
Image source: Mikey_W_Cat
#20
Image source: kardashoon
#21
Image source: SaaS_ERP_HCM
#22 I Was At An Airbnb With This Extremely Dirty Sponge (Left). We Asked The Owner For A Cleaner One And She Gave Us This (Right)
Image source: ProblemSelect222
#23
Image source: davidowenauthor
#24 The Toilet Seat In My Airbnb
Image source: Herbert9000
#25
Image source: francescaa_96
#26
Image source: llamasareright
#27
Image source: _mattswildlife
#28
Image source: siandocksey
#29
Image source: sam_t97
#30
Image source: ljwaltje
