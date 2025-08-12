Hey Pandas, What “Luxury” Can Most People Actually Afford?

A lot of people dream about big luxuries, but some of the best ones don’t cost much at all. Sometimes, it’s the little things that make us feel truly spoiled. What’s a “luxury” you think most people can actually afford?
#1
Good quality toilet paper…for me it’s Kleenex or else…
#2
Flavored Ramen Noodles
#3
Unconditional, endless love, affection and gratitude… from a rescue pet.
Or, if you can’t keep a pet, just volunteer at a shelter, a few hours per week. Animals living there were often mistreated, neglected, abandoned. Show them some kindness. They way they respond would melt stones.
#4
If you look at the past we live with luxuries. Carpeted floors, aircon, free (except USA) medical care. Antibiotics, vaccines, clean water (mostly), sewage plants, food from around the world, spices, more than one or 2 sets of clothes, cheap clothes, movies, music, books at your fingertips. Easy travel. Many things we take for granted now and yet not even the wealthy had back when.
#5
I remember when a cell phone was a luxury item…
#6
Going from least to most expensive:
1. Going for a walk
2. Sitting down for a while
3. Taking a nap
4. Spending time chatting with friends
5. Taking a cold shower on a hot day
6. Taking a hot shower on a cold day
7. Having a simple meal that you make at home
8. Having a big meal that you make at home
9. Making a big meal to share with your friends
10. Making a big meal out of your friends
#7
Clean drinking water
#8
A hug & a smile
