50 Times People Took Their Neighbors By Surprise With Their Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

It can be hard to find Halloween decorations that aren’t cheesy. Plus, it’s a holiday, which means you’re supposed to have fun. Not stress over whether or not that inflatable lawn that you bought online will arrive in time.
So we at Bored Panda put together a list of creative ideas to help you prepare for the spooky night. There’s a zombie attack, a skeleton puking acid, and all the other things that must’ve gone viral not only on the internet but in the neighborhood as well.
So continue scrolling to check out the pictures and remember, there’s still time to get ready for the 31st of October.
#1 Pumpkins + Skeletons + A Kraken Makes Pumpkin Spice?
Image source: krakenhousenola
#2 I’m Loving This Kitty Moon Wreath I Made
Image source: jess41378
#3 My Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations
Image source: juangusta
#4 Halloween Decoration From Melbourne, Australia
Image source: ExpertAccident
#5 Where’s Freddy? Oh, There He Is. He’s Just Melting
Image source: DetectiveBukket
#6 May Not Have A House But I’ve Got A Balcony
Image source: ion360
#7 Anti-Vaxxer Reunion For This Year’s Halloween
Image source: iAmAwesom3
#8 Zombie Attack! I Wrapped Friends In Duct Tape And Stuffed The Forms To Make This Halloween Display
Image source: kevinb773
#9 Heres A Pic Of A Teeny (6in) Graveyard Terrarium I Made For Halloween
Image source: Bantam_earth
#10 My Raven And Crow Mantel This Year
Image source: beachcover
#11 This Halloween Decoration
Image source: Konetiks
#12 Spotted In Caldwell, Best Halloween Decor
Image source: KimraLuna
#13 Spotted This In Someone’s Yard On My Morning Walk
Image source: DaisyCutter1485
#14 The Coolest Halloween Decoration I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Mellersby
#15 Halloween Dream
Image source: trekbette
#16 Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations
Image source: jsrm20
#17 I’ve Got My 12 Foot Skeleton, Now I’m Anxiously Waiting For Home Depot To Bring Back Their 8 Foot Ferry Of The Dead
Image source: Baidon
#18 My Grandma Sent Me A Picture Of Her Halloween Decorations This Year
Image source: Turd_Ferguson15
#19 To Have Fun With A Halloween Decoration
Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed
#20 My 12ft Eddie Munson With A 9ft Guitar. Happy Halloween
Image source: Zakkattack86
#21 Naturally Carved Pumpkin
Instead of carving the jack-o-lantern myself this year, I poked a bunch of small holes in a pumpkin and stuffed the holes with peanut butter. I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbing.
Image source: restisconfettii
#22 Recycled Last Year’s Costume Into A Fall Wreath
Image source: Tweezus96
#23 Welcome To The Pumpkinshire
Image source: kjp
#24 I Have Wanted To Make These Since I Was A Kid. I Love Halloween
Image source: jarsofbuttons
#25 Decorator Of The Year Award Goes To
Image source: WillOfTheLand
#26 One Of The Best Halloween Decorations I Saw This Year
Image source: gary6043
#27 Entry Decor
Image source: dirtypoololdman
#28 Sick Beetlejuice Display In My Neighborhood
Image source: circa10a
#29 I Glued Empty Cardboard Boxes Together, Glued Dollar Tree Plastic Halloween Decor All Over It, And Spray Painted It All Black
Image source: Witch_Ever
#30 I Made A Halloween Chandelier
Image source: MosesLeroy
#31 Happy Halloween
Image source: LimJahey504
#32 My Brother And Sister-In-Law Put Together The Most Epic Halloween Decorations Every Year
Image source: NWAConsulting, NWAConsulting
#33 I Got To Love It When An Entire Block Gets Into The Spirit And Decorates For A Holiday
Image source: an_uptown_girl
#34 I Thought I’d Share My Fireplace. Waiting On A Few More Things But I’m Pretty Pleased So Far
Image source: moonstoneddd
#35 I Finally Finished My Newest Halloween Decoration. Audrey From “Little Shop Of Horrors”
Image source: hotdogehangover
#36 Halloween Decorations At My House Have Gotten Much Better Since My Son Suggested A Spider Theme
Image source: Atrampoline
#37 My Neighbor Does Not Mess Around When It Comes To His Halloween Decorations
Image source: juniejunicorn
#38 Halloween Night. What Do You Think?
Image source: LD-starling
#39 Why We Can’t Use This Halloween Decoration Anymore
Image source: Summer-xwx
#40 Couldn’t Get Him Complete For Last Year, But This Year He’s Looking Great
Image source: burziw32
#41 Sandworm Candy Slide
Image source: wildgeesenebula
#42 Halloween Display Of A House In My Town. They’ve Gone All Out
Image source: scouseconstantine
#43 Wife’s Pumpkin Arch Lit Up. Really Did Tie It All Together
Image source: poptart_boner, poptart_boner
#44 My Halloween Decoration Collaboration I Made. Ghostbusters And Ghostface
Image source: Patrick_Gorman
#45 Happy Halloween From Hawkins
Image source: laura.g.kaschak.author
#46 On 90 Degree Summer Days When You Can Just Close All Of The Curtains, Light A Fall Scented Candle, Blast The AC And Hide Inside Like A Vampire
Image source: Relevant_Strike_9785
#47 Halloween Dinner Party Decor
Image source: dirtypoololdman
#48 Every Year We Go All Out On Decorating For Halloween. Last Year We Built A Giant Spider Den, This Year We Got A Case Of The Worms
Image source: worm666food
#49 It Didn’t Feel Like October In Salem
Image source: halloweenhorrorghoul
#50 Bewitching Beauties Came To Join The Dinner Party. A Reminder That Outdoor Decorations Can Make A Dramatic Display Inside Too
Image source: giggleliving
