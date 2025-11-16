50 Times People Took Their Neighbors By Surprise With Their Halloween Decorations (New Pics)

by

It can be hard to find Halloween decorations that aren’t cheesy. Plus, it’s a holiday, which means you’re supposed to have fun. Not stress over whether or not that inflatable lawn that you bought online will arrive in time.

So we at Bored Panda put together a list of creative ideas to help you prepare for the spooky night. There’s a zombie attack, a skeleton puking acid, and all the other things that must’ve gone viral not only on the internet but in the neighborhood as well.

So continue scrolling to check out the pictures and remember, there’s still time to get ready for the 31st of October.

#1 Pumpkins + Skeletons + A Kraken Makes Pumpkin Spice?

Image source: krakenhousenola

#2 I’m Loving This Kitty Moon Wreath I Made

Image source: jess41378

#3 My Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations

Image source: juangusta

#4 Halloween Decoration From Melbourne, Australia

Image source: ExpertAccident

#5 Where’s Freddy? Oh, There He Is. He’s Just Melting

Image source: DetectiveBukket

#6 May Not Have A House But I’ve Got A Balcony

Image source: ion360

#7 Anti-Vaxxer Reunion For This Year’s Halloween

Image source: iAmAwesom3

#8 Zombie Attack! I Wrapped Friends In Duct Tape And Stuffed The Forms To Make This Halloween Display

Image source: kevinb773

#9 Heres A Pic Of A Teeny (6in) Graveyard Terrarium I Made For Halloween

Image source: Bantam_earth

#10 My Raven And Crow Mantel This Year

Image source: beachcover

#11 This Halloween Decoration

Image source: Konetiks

#12 Spotted In Caldwell, Best Halloween Decor

Image source: KimraLuna

#13 Spotted This In Someone’s Yard On My Morning Walk

Image source: DaisyCutter1485

#14 The Coolest Halloween Decoration I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Mellersby

#15 Halloween Dream

Image source: trekbette

#16 Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations

Image source: jsrm20

#17 I’ve Got My 12 Foot Skeleton, Now I’m Anxiously Waiting For Home Depot To Bring Back Their 8 Foot Ferry Of The Dead

Image source: Baidon

#18 My Grandma Sent Me A Picture Of Her Halloween Decorations This Year

Image source: Turd_Ferguson15

#19 To Have Fun With A Halloween Decoration

Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed

#20 My 12ft Eddie Munson With A 9ft Guitar. Happy Halloween

Image source: Zakkattack86

#21 Naturally Carved Pumpkin

Instead of carving the jack-o-lantern myself this year, I poked a bunch of small holes in a pumpkin and stuffed the holes with peanut butter. I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbing.

Image source: restisconfettii

#22 Recycled Last Year’s Costume Into A Fall Wreath

Image source: Tweezus96

#23 Welcome To The Pumpkinshire

Image source: kjp

#24 I Have Wanted To Make These Since I Was A Kid. I Love Halloween

Image source: jarsofbuttons

#25 Decorator Of The Year Award Goes To

Image source: WillOfTheLand

#26 One Of The Best Halloween Decorations I Saw This Year

Image source: gary6043

#27 Entry Decor

Image source: dirtypoololdman

#28 Sick Beetlejuice Display In My Neighborhood

Image source: circa10a

#29 I Glued Empty Cardboard Boxes Together, Glued Dollar Tree Plastic Halloween Decor All Over It, And Spray Painted It All Black

Image source: Witch_Ever

#30 I Made A Halloween Chandelier

Image source: MosesLeroy

#31 Happy Halloween

Image source: LimJahey504

#32 My Brother And Sister-In-Law Put Together The Most Epic Halloween Decorations Every Year

Image source: NWAConsulting, NWAConsulting

#33 I Got To Love It When An Entire Block Gets Into The Spirit And Decorates For A Holiday

Image source: an_uptown_girl

#34 I Thought I’d Share My Fireplace. Waiting On A Few More Things But I’m Pretty Pleased So Far

Image source: moonstoneddd

#35 I Finally Finished My Newest Halloween Decoration. Audrey From “Little Shop Of Horrors”

Image source: hotdogehangover

#36 Halloween Decorations At My House Have Gotten Much Better Since My Son Suggested A Spider Theme

Image source: Atrampoline

#37 My Neighbor Does Not Mess Around When It Comes To His Halloween Decorations

Image source: juniejunicorn

#38 Halloween Night. What Do You Think?

Image source: LD-starling

#39 Why We Can’t Use This Halloween Decoration Anymore

Image source: Summer-xwx

#40 Couldn’t Get Him Complete For Last Year, But This Year He’s Looking Great

Image source: burziw32

#41 Sandworm Candy Slide

Image source: wildgeesenebula

#42 Halloween Display Of A House In My Town. They’ve Gone All Out

Image source: scouseconstantine

#43 Wife’s Pumpkin Arch Lit Up. Really Did Tie It All Together

Image source: poptart_boner, poptart_boner

#44 My Halloween Decoration Collaboration I Made. Ghostbusters And Ghostface

Image source: Patrick_Gorman

#45 Happy Halloween From Hawkins

Image source: laura.g.kaschak.author

#46 On 90 Degree Summer Days When You Can Just Close All Of The Curtains, Light A Fall Scented Candle, Blast The AC And Hide Inside Like A Vampire

Image source: Relevant_Strike_9785

#47 Halloween Dinner Party Decor

Image source: dirtypoololdman

#48 Every Year We Go All Out On Decorating For Halloween. Last Year We Built A Giant Spider Den, This Year We Got A Case Of The Worms

Image source: worm666food

#49 It Didn’t Feel Like October In Salem

Image source: halloweenhorrorghoul

#50 Bewitching Beauties Came To Join The Dinner Party. A Reminder That Outdoor Decorations Can Make A Dramatic Display Inside Too

Image source: giggleliving

