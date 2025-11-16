Hey Pandas, What Are Some Microaggressions That You Have Experienced? (Closed)

I am so afraid that I am using microaggression terms without realizing it. Please help me Pandas to be a better person.
#1
Heres some help for you. Microagressions are a myth made up by pussies who want and need a reason to be offended by anything and everything. These people believe their role in life is to be the ‘victim’ regardless of the circumstances. So in the future, should someone accuse you of using ‘microagressions’ toward them or anyone else, you now know they are an irrational person and not worth your time… Or respect. Because what they are really doing is victimizing you, and your thoughts, and your speech.
#2
I honestly was taught my childhood micro aggressions weren’t real. It’s something made up by people who are sensitive. If you make a harmless joke and someone freaks out, apologize for hurting them, but that doesn’t have to mean you think you were wrong.
Hope this helps if it doesn’t don’t be mean 😅
Follow Us