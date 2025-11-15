40 Pics Showing How Texas Is Dealing With The Coldest Weather In Over 30 Years

The last time Texas was this cold was in 1989. With temperatures falling to below -10C (14F), the state’s power grid failed, as it could not cope with the demand for electricity. Rotating power outages have been put in place by the grid operator to reduce the demand, leaving millions of people without electricity.
At least 23 people died in the storm or its aftermath.
Millions of people remained without power on Tuesday and were planning for another cold, dark night in the wake of the deadly storm that swept across the southern and central parts of the United States this week. In many of these places, such devastating conditions arrive just once in a generation.
By late afternoon Tuesday, the storm was making its way into eastern Canada, but the damage left behind was severe. Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos to help you to understand how it has affected the area.
#1 Texas Game Wardens Rescued 141 Sea Turtles
Texas Game Wardens assigned to Cameron county rescued 141 sea turtles from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays. The sea turtles were transported via the PV Murchison, operated by Sgt. Game Warden Duke and B/M Bowers-Vest.
Image source: Texas Game Wardens
#2 My Parents Let The Dog Go Outside After The Storm. These Are The Resulting Footprints
Image source: reddit.com
#3 My Friend In Texas Swore He’d Never Fly In A Chopper After Iraq. Today He Broke That Promise To Care For Patients. At His Own Expense He Got To The Er The Only Way He Could
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Probably The Best Picture I Have Ever Taken Of Mops. She Enjoyed The Texas Snow Today!
Image source: reddit.com
#5 My Mother In Texas Made Some Incredible Octopus Art Out Of The Snow To Bring Some Light Into The Dark Times
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Plowing Snow With A Cardboard TV Box
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: GassyMexican
#8 At Least One Guy Is Enjoying The Texas Blackouts
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: sarahradinasch
#10 24 Hours Without Power Here In Texas But This Is The First Time Either Of Us Have Seen Snow
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: G7ahgase7
#12 Guess I’ll Wait Till Next Week
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: ThomasBlackGG
#14 Left The Faucet Dripping To Keep The Pipes From Freezing. It Didn’t Work Out. Taylor, Texas
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Massive Cold Stun Of Sea Turtles Here In South Padre, 1500 Turtles Rescued So Far…and No Power To Warm Them Up
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: UroobHaris
#17 Im Mean…. Its Not Often You Can Say You Went Snowboarding In Texas
Image source: lyfestyle94
#18 Don’t Have Power But Got This Photo Of A Guy Skiing Down Congress Yesterday!
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: LuciousSmoothy
#20 It Finally Snows In Texas And The Only Local Ski Slope Is Being Guarded
Image source: reddit.com
#21 I Saw German Outdoor Freezers And Decided To Share Mine From Texas
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Hello. My Name Is Inigo Montoya. You Killed My Father. Prepare To Die
Image source: s_r_florentino
#23 2021 Houston Valentine’s Day Freeze
Image source: dwin04
#24 Seeing Snow On Our Cactus Is So Surreal!
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: Item_Criswell
#26 24+ Hours No Power (Some Sparse Moments Of Relief). 40 Degrees Inside But Eating Warm Food Tonight
Image source: reddit.com
#27 I Kinda Felt Like I Was In 30 Days Of Night. It Was Beautiful Out There But Also Slightly Terrifying
Image source: txtroublemaker
#28 Props To Our Local Canyon Lake Farmers, Who Are Caring For Animals (And Plants) Through This Weather
Image source: canyonlakebeauty
#29 I Was Basically In My Car With My Mom From 8 Am Until Close To 6 Pm Today Just Staying Warm, Finding Food And Getting Gas. Welcome To Houston Aka Ghetto Narnia. I Miss Last Week
Image source: mjg1203
#30 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: TxDOTAustin
#31 Going To The Restroom In Texas Today. (Real Pic From A House In Dallas)
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Beva The Longhorn Isn’t Phased By This – Just Wanted A Bit Of Love
Image source: reddit.com
#33 It’s Hard To Believe I’m Still In Texas
Image source: Exact_Consequence_77
#34 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: ThomasBlackGG
#35 Texas Knew For Years Power Grid Was At Risk But Did Little About It. Unbelievable
Image source: WorkTomorrow
#36 This Winter Storm System Is Testing Us In Many Ways. Pushing Us To Our Limits. Creating Challenges We Didn’t Expect And Requiring Us To Make Tough Decisions
It’s hard to see the beauty in any of this snow through the pits in our stomachs, shivering animals, no running water, and no power for over 100 hours at the farm. We’ve all been doing our best to keep the eggs warm and the animals fed, but this egg got away.
Here’s the inside of a frozen chicken egg.
It’s times like these we look to our northern farmers and old pioneers for guidance and encouragement. We imagine our forefathers over the last 166 years going through similar conditions never having known the comfort of a lightbulb. We take these as lessons but it’s hard when you’re actually going through it.
We will not be on the roads this week and will not be supplying our beloved club members, markets, and chefs any eggs this week. We wish you all safety and comfort during this difficult storm.
Image source: texasfarmsandranches
#37 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: chitakhou
#38 Texas Winter Storm
Image source: LitterboxComics
#39 Dinner Prep By Headlamp! This Is Unreal
Image source: instantpotdinners
#40 What In The East Coast Nonsense Is This Texas?!?! Who Do I Need To Write About This Snowy Situation I Am Not Pleased! This Is My Backyard And I Have Questions!
Image source: alesia_lynn_designs
