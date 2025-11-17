Hey Pandas, What Words Did You Use That You Didn’t Know The Meaning Of Until Just Now? (Closed)

by

Share the words that you misunderstood and used incorrectly.

#1

so i thought the word “thot” meant “thoughtful person”
didn’t find out what it meant until i called my friend one😬

to the person who told me that definition, you are a menace to society, and i hate you >:[

#2

I used the word “defecation”.

“Is the defecation done yet?”

Which actually meant; “Are you done pooping?”

#3

I only used it when referring to the actual thing but apparently “ice” is a slang for a dr*g…

Also when I was like 9 I referred to someone as h0rny thinking it meant silly

Patrick Penrose
