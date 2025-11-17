“You Will Be Hearing From My Lawyer”: Woman Demands A Refund From Her Wedding Photographer After She Gets Divorced

Some people seem to be out of touch with reality when it comes to how certain services work. Let’s take photography, for example. Once it’s all been said and done and you have paid for a job well done, there is no basis for requesting a refund. Unless the pictures are gone or somehow ruined (which they probably aren’t if you’ve already paid for the service), the chances of you getting the money back are close to none.
This woman thought otherwise and asked her wedding photographer, Lance Romeo, to refund her for reasons completely out of his control. In her message, revealed on Twitter by the South African artist, she complimented the professional on doing a wonderful job and simultaneously asked him for the money, which he thought was a joke. Scroll down to find his conversation with the client and Bored Panda’s conversation with the photographer himself below.
Even the best of professionals can’t “untake” pictures, which makes photography a non-refundable service
Image credits: Getúlio Moraes (not the actual photo)
This photographer was stunned at his client’s request for a refund for reasons that were in no way related to him
Image credits: LanceRomeo
Image credits: LanceRomeo
At first, the photographer was certain this must be a joke
Lance Romeo told Bored Panda that he couldn’t believe this wasn’t a joke. “What surprised me the most was the fact that she was actually serious and adamant that I really do owe her a refund because she’s divorced and longer needs the pictures,” he said.
“You can imagine my reaction when I read her messages; it was both hilarious and frustrating talking to her. Her demand was so out of this world I had to share it so my followers could weigh in.”
He also revealed that the client’s ex-husband was as surprised as the photographer himself. “I started trying to reach out to the husband because he was the one who paid me. He got in touch and is also just shocked at her actions.”
Getting a refund is impossible because the job has already been done and it included more than just taking pictures on the big day
Lance Romeo told his client that he can’t “untake” the pictures, which is why his service is non-refundable. The photographer has already spent his time, effort, and resources, and the fact that she no longer needs the end result doesn’t cancel out all that’s been put into getting it.
And it’s not only about all that’s invested in the wedding day—a photographer’s job entails more than just capturing the actual moment. They also have to sort through and edit hundreds of pictures, which is not less important and often takes even more time than the special day itself. According to Wild Romantic Photography, editing wedding pictures usually takes roughly 14 hours. But this estimate differs with each artist, of course.
Wedding photographers sure have plenty of material for editing, as they usually take roughly up to 1400 pictures during a 12-hour shift. The number of images the client receives is often a matter of agreement, but it’s usually less than half of all that the professional captures.
Image credits: Olivia Bauso (not the actual photo)
Putting everything in writing can help prevent similar situations and ensure the client has all the details regarding the service
In her messages, the woman said the photographer should have disclosed his no-refund policy in the agreement. To be fair, when everything’s there in black and white, no one can threaten you with lawyers four years after you provide the service.
According to Your Photo Advisor, it’s better to have a strict policy and not to give out refunds left, right, and center. However, it’s been pointed out that some situations might require the photographer to reimburse their client. At least a partial refund could be offered when the person with the camera disrupts the event or ruins the pictures, for example.
Having all the details in writing also helps to set clear guidelines for specifics, such as the number of photographs the client will receive or the number of hours the professional is hired for. They might also include at least a rough idea of when the photographs will be ready, as most people are understandably eager to see them.
Unfortunately, sometimes clients complain about something that is not in the hands of the artist; the way their smile looks in the picture or the color of someone’s tie, for example. In Lance Romeo’s situation, it was the fact that the client no longer needed the pictures. And that only shows that some people are indeed somewhat out of touch with reality when it comes to how certain services work.
People didn’t hold back their opinions, some mocked the absurdity of the situation
