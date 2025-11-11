Self-Taught Artist Creates Fairytale Flora And Fauna From Vintage Fabrics

Mr. Finch, a reserved artist in England who goes only by this name, creates adorable animals and woodland plants that seem to have come right out of old English fables.
Mr. Finch, who is self-taught, sews his fantastic creations out of reused and recycled vintage fabrics. “It’s a joy to hunt for things for my work,” he explains. “The lost, found and forgotten all have places in what I make. Most of my pieces use recycled materials, not only as an ethical statement, but I believe that textile recycling adds more authenticity and charm.”
His unique artworks all depict creatures or plants – hares, spiders, and mushrooms are recurring characters in his dream-like pieces. “My main inspirations come from nature and often I return to certain ideas through sewing patterns again and again. Flowers, insects and birds really fascinate me with their amazing life cycles and extraordinary nests and behavior.”
His pieces are storied indeed – not only because of the vintage textiles that he uses but because of the British folktales and fabled that he is inspired by as well. “British folklore is also so beautifully rich in fabulous stories and warnings and never ceases to be at the heart of what I make. Shapeshifting witches, moon-gazing hares, fantasy animals, and a smartly dressed devil ready to invite you to stray from the path. ”
Source: misterfinch.com | Etsy (via Colossal)
Follow Us