18 Beautiful Photos Of Animals Looking Through Windows

Most photos of adorable animals feature them in their natural element, but there are other ways to create gripping photo compositions with them. Whether it’s a domestic animal quietly awaiting the return of its owner or a wild one investigating an abandoned home, windows can beautifully frame your animal photo ideas and take it from good to great.

When shooting a subject that’s on the other side of a window (whether you’re inside or out), pay extra special attention to your camera’s focus – especially if you’re using the automatic instead of manual. A camera shooting a subject in a window can easily focus on the reflection in the windowpane rather than the cute animal behind it. Unless that’s what you’re going for, try to avoid it!

Image credits: Mark Bridger

Image credits: Kai Fagerström

Image credits: ermagerdrerdert

Image credits: Kai Fagerström

Image credits: Kadir Irkin

Image credits: Beatrice Schuler

Image credits: Fabio Chiari

Image credits: Anna Kryczkowska

Image credits: Alexander Lukinsky

Image credits: Milos Jovanovic

Image credits: dmums

Image credits: Igor Shpilenok

Image credits: Val D’Aquila

Image credits: Ort Baldauf

Image credits: Jacek Stefan

Image credits: Andre Ricardo De Oliveira

Image credits: Susanne Stoop

Image credits: imgur.com

