50 Pics That Showcase Instagram Versus Reality In The Funniest Way (New Posts)

If you have a laptop and some basic technical knowledge, you can take any image on earth and modify it to your heart’s content. The social issues caused by this are yet to be fully studied, but, for example, researchers believe that increased Instagram use among teens creates a higher risk of depression, anxiety and low-self esteem.
So we’ve gathered some of the worst examples of netizens excessively modifying images of themselves to appear more attractive. However, not everyone is exactly successful at it. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 I’m Screaming

Image source: BirdRespecter

#2 Found In The Wild

Image source: popk0rn_420

#3 When You Edit The Face And Forget You Have A Body Underneath It. And Don’t Get Me Started On The Hair Wispie

Image source: Icy_Philosopher_3752

#4 But Why?

Image source: Expensive-Nebula2683

#5 At Least Try To Make It Believable

Image source: InterWxrld

#6 So Realistic! So Believable

Image source: cupboardsauces

#7 The Birkin Isn’t The Only Fake Thing Here

Image source: CortanaV

#8 I…no Words

Image source: Avamia94

#9 Instagram Versus Podcast

Image source: hellokittygirl78

#10 I Am Freaking Lost For Words Here

Image source: uaef19

#11 Not Sure If She’s Been On Here. But That Chin Could Cause Deep Wounds

Image source: erikajoanw1

#12 Self Proclaimed Dutch Model, Instagram (First Two Images) vs. Reality (Last Two Images)

Image source: CompetitiveEmu6617

#13 Legs For Days

Image source: shocked_the_monkey

#14 I Can’t Believe Almost Everyone In The Comments Believes This Is Real (Tw Possible Pro Ana Content)

Image source: a_professionalhater

#15 That’s Gonna Be A Left Swipe

Image source: friendsfoundmyoldone

#16 I Usually Have A Hard Time Noticing When Someone Edits Their Pictures.. But Now..😅

Image source: 09Angelina17

#17 Freeze All Motor Functions

Image source: shocked_the_monkey

#18 Every Picture Of Hers Is Highly Edited. This Is The Worst So Far

Image source: Tmj91

#19 Apparently These Are The Same Person

Image source: Forever-buffering

#20 She Posted Both Of These Herself 💀

Image source: lunarpixiess

#21 This Makeup Artist’s Before And Afters

Image source: diveonfire

#22 All Posted In August

Image source: Maleficent_Pin_9684

#23 This Is Surely Something

Image source: morbidblue

#24 This Is Just Disturbing. Jail

Image source: justsoftanimal

#25 Mom, I’m Scared… (Last Pic Is Reality)

Image source: BribableSugar

#26 I Found One In The Wild!

Image source: HaiShannon

#27 This 40 Year Old Who Swears Her Photos Aren’t Edited

Image source: pinkprincess30

#28 Found In The Wild

Image source: dancingabba

#29 What Am I Looking At?

Image source: McNasty420

#30 Photoshoped Photos vs. Filtered Videos 🫣

Image source: Top-Dimension7859

#31 Amazing

Image source: LeniRhodes

#32 Not An Usually Type Of Post , But Saw This On Tinder And Had To Post It😂😂 Look At The Oven

Image source: banneddanishgirl

#33 Instagram vs. Reality 🤯

Image source: Top-Dimension7859

#34 Influencer Claps 👏 Back 👏 At Someone Calling Her Out On Her Filter Usage

Image source: nattywo

#35 Are We Scared Of Aging Now?

Image source: gpath89

#36 “Everyone’s Airport Crush”

Image source: sadradpartydad

#37 This Just Does Not Look Right

Image source: toodlesnoodles47

#38 This Lady Pops Up On My Fyp All The Time

Image source: Pandalf82

#39 Comments Call Out User For Filtering Their Video

Image source: frothingcookie

#40 “I Don’t Edit My Body Or Face” Is This Body Confidence Influencer’s Claim To Fame

Image source: mouseketeer_69

#41 Saw An Old Friend At The Gym (Right) And He Wanted A Picture , This Is How He Edited It

Image source: Orange_Dolphin

#42 Why The Lines Around Her Bum Never Look Straight

Image source: Top-Dimension7859

#43 How Do People Think This Is Real???

Image source: skyofwolves

#44 Biggest Hands Known To Mankind

Image source: papa-dont-preach

#45 My Waist Is Also The Size Of My Hand

Image source: strawberrybaby999

#46 Not Photoshopped – She Just Worked Hard For It

Image source: Candlesmoke

#47 An ‘After’ Of A Weight Loss Transformation

Image source: Sensitive_Brick6451

#48 Found On Fb Marketplace

Image source: Cimitashi

#49 This Girl Is Always On My Fyp Constantly Talking Down On Other Women, But Her Waist Is A Different Shape In Every Pic/Video LOL

Image source: disorientating

#50 Unrealistic vs. Reality

Image source: SignificantNoise7747

