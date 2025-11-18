Hey Pandas, What Were Your Best And Worst Neighbor Experiences? (Closed)

Good neighbors are hard to find and horrible neighbors can ruin your entire home experience. What were your best and worst experiences? Do you still live next door? We’re they like that with everyone? No detailed nsfw stories.
#1
I live in an apartment building and I have all my life. When I was a kid I started writing a newspaper, my mom would babysit and i would keep trying to start businesses like bake sales or dog walker. Someone kept repeatedly tearing down all our posters. Still not sure who it is but we have our suspicions.
#2
I dont have a worst but I do have a best,
So I was younger and my dad was in the hospital for mental health issues.
My mom needed to fix up the lawn . So she asked our neighbors if they could do 100$ Of lawn work (of course she paid). Than she looked out and saw them remaking the entire lawn (like 3000$ worth of lawn work), she paid an extra 250$ to them and the lawn is beautiful
#3
So for the best: My grandmother is a widow and has severe MS which makes it difficult for her to even get out of bed most days. I stayed with her for a year or so to help out. A neighbour a few doors down would just do nice things, bring the newspaper to the door if it was supposed to rain, come by and shovel her sidewalk or bring the trashcan up to the house. Sometimes he’d come by and chat with her through the doorbell cam, ask how she’s doing. Just a nice soul. Polar opposite to her newer next door neighbours who routinely shovel their snow into her (already done) driveway -_-
#4
I don’t have a worst, but here are a few of my best:
1. I had a pair of water guns when I was a lonely only child who lived on the second floor of an apartment building with no one my age to hang out with. Coincidentally, so did the kids on the bottom floor. So, occasionally, we would have water gun fights, with me on the balcony and the other kids in the yard. I served as the sniper from my vantage point. It was awesome.
2. Recently, my neighbor, we’ll call him Will, agreed to help my dad surprise my mom with a custom-carved wooden jewelry box.
3. Some other kids from my apartment building would pick berries with me while our parents watched. We would make blueberry mud pies.
#5
My ex MIL’s neighbor would always give my son bags of chips and dollar bills when he was little. Always with our permission, of course. But one day my son said hi and he snapped at us and yelled “keep him away” and quickly went into his apartment. We were out front talking with other neighbors later that evening and I went to take my son inside. I walk back out (without my son) and neighbor guy puts a gun to my face and tells me never to let my son take things from strangers ever again. My MIL calls 911 and I can tell the guy is serious about what he’s saying so my mind starts racing. Did he do something to the snacks he’d given my son??? He runs back in his apartment when he hears the sirens. Come to find out he had just been diagnosed with HIV and he was terrified that him giving my son the dollar bills could’ve resulted in him catching HIV because he thought since he was so small he might have put the money in his mouth… so in his frantic state he was regretful and panicking that even if he hadn’t infected my son with his money someone could in the future so he needed to scare me enough to make me never take that chance. I never saw or spoke to him again but I prayed someone could educate him on how HIV is transmitted and he believers them so he could let go of that guilt.
#6
Not really “neighbors” with these people but I like to walk my dogs on a route that is about a mile or two, and I pass by this one really nice house every time. It’s a secluded little area (I think the total number of people in a couple mile radius is 42), and its pretty rural, so not many people walk by, and definitely not many kids (of which I am one).
One day at around 9 pm, a police officer knocks on the door of my house. My parents are away a lot on business trips so it was just me and my siblings home. The officer says that he got a report that I had stolen someone’s dog. I walked him around my property and showed him that (surprise!) there were no stolen dogs at my house. Then the couple CAME TO MY HOUSE to complain to my parents that I stole their dog and the police weren’t helping them. When I walked by their house a few days later, their dog was in their front yard. I literally don’t know how these people knew where my house was or how they had gotten the idea that I stole their dog.
Follow Us