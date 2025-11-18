John Oliver Loses It In “Unhinged” Outburst After Emmys Speech Is Cut Short

John Oliver wasn’t about to let the Emmys play him off while he paid a sweet tribute to his dog.
The host’s Last Week Tonight won the award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, beating Saturday Night Live, last night (September 15) at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.
After accepting the trophy, John began by thanking his staff and HBO for “not canceling us over the last decade.”
He also thanked his family, accidentally mispronouncing his son Hudson’s name as “husband.” “That’s going to come back and haunt me,” the late-night host quipped.
John then took the time to pay tribute to his recently deceased pup, who accompanied his family through many memorable moments.
“In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog,” John said. “We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding, and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies…”
As often happens with winners who share an anecdote or express gratitude to many people, John was eventually cut off by the infamous orchestra music.
“Perfect choice of music,” he responded before continuing. “We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah McLaughlin right now. She was an amazing dog.”
The music played on, but John still had more to say.
“F**k you! There you go,” the British comedian shouted, pointing at the music director.
As he paid tribute to his recently deceased dog, John was cut off by the dreaded orchestra music
He continued: “This isn’t just for her. This is for all dogs. All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat.
“Play me off now! Thanks so much.”
Last Week Tonight has won a total of 30 Emmys since it began airing in 2014.
The comedian continued with his speech, cursing out the music director
The show offers a satirical look at current political, social, and cultural events in the United States and around the world.
This was its second win under the relatively new category of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series after seven consecutive wins in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.
John previously served as a correspondent at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which won Best Talk Series for a second year in a row.
Listen to John Oliver’s whole speech below
On X (formerly known as Twitter), many people took John’s side as they reacted to the funny moment.
“THEY ARE PLAYING OFF JOHN OLIVER WHILE HE DEDICATES HIS AWARD TO HIS DEAD DOG #EMMYS,” one user wrote.
“It always annoys me that someone wants to grieve for the loss of their loved ones, but then the music has to play the speeches off,” commented another.
Check out who won in the main categories at the 2024 Emmys
“Shogun” (FX)
“Hacks” (HBO)
“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”
Michaela Coel, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Nestor Carbonell, “Shogun”
Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” “Shоgun”
Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” “The Bear”
Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”
“Negotiating With Tigers,” Will Smith, “Slow Horses”
Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
