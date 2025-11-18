20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

by

You’ve been waiting for a while, but we’re finally bringing you the latest works by one of our favorite cartoonists on Bored Panda.

We’re talking about none other than David Blazek and his brilliant series, ‘Loose Parts.’ This collection of single-panel comics is characterized by absurdity, funny twists, and slightly darker humor.

In our previous post, we featured an interview with Dave, where we learned more about his background, creative process, style evolution, and many other interesting topics. Be sure to catch up and check out those earlier publications.

If you’re already up to date with all the information about the artist, scroll down to explore the new strips we’ve selected for you today.

Also, keep reading our article to find out what Blazek shared with us this time. self in the world of “Loose Parts” and experience the smart, engaging humor that only Dave Blazek can deliver.

More info: Instagram | loosepartscomic.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#2

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#3

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#4

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#5

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#6

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#7

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#8

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#9

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#10

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#11

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#12

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#13

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#14

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#15

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#16

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#17

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#18

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#19

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

#20

20 Comics By Dave Blazek For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

Image source: loosepartsguy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Agreed To Babysit My Friends’ Babies For A Day Under One Condition… I Get To Bring A Camera
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Crisis Rises in Myanmar. Dalton Returns to Office.
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2018
32 Humorous Comics By Eric Salinas To Crack You Up (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
News Reporter Stunned As Boyfriend Plans A Surprise Proposal On Set
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
83 Nightmare Situations People Survived When They Shouldn’t Have
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2025
Bones
Bones Season Finale Recap: Pelant Returns…But Did He Win This Round?
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.