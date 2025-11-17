Hey Pandas, What Was The Least Favorite Moment Of Your Life?

#1

Being outed in gym class by a classmate, and he later called me fat, and both of those incidents gave me serious mental health issues and him calling me fat started me on anorexia.

#2

Getting outed (first time,) and having to lose contact w a friend (we’re back to talking now) and getting outed the second time..

#3

Having to leave my family in order to get sober. My son was too young to understand but it still felt awful
#4

Being born. The second worst was probably when I found out my dad was cheating

#5

Making the decision to turn off my Dad’s life support, then sitting by his bedside as they did it. It’s the most helpless I’ve ever felt in my life.

#6

All of it

#7

Getting knocked off my motorcycle at 70 mph by some myopic twatbasket and spending the next several months in hospital.

