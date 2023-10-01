RHOSLC Season 4: Cast Updates, Plot, and What to Expect

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming back with a new season filled with drama, chaos, and fights that fans came to love. The first season premiered in November 2020, and it’s been thrilling to follow the personal and professional lives of these women living in Salt Lake City, Utah. While Jen Shah has been the draw for fans for the first three seasons, her prison sentence has made it impossible for her to appear in RHOSLC season 4.
However, the OG cast will return with some new faces added into the mix for fans’ enjoyment. Audiences can expect to see cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose still working on their strained relationship, with Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow trying to mend their friendship. With an OG cast member making a comeback, there won’t be a shortage of tension and drama this season. Here is everything fans need to know about the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4!
RHOSLC Season 3 Recap
Here is a recap of the highlights for fans who missed the drama in season 3. RHOSLC season 3 was likely the most dramatic season of Bravo’s Real Housewives TV series ever. It had everything from friendship drama to white-collar crime and healing journeys for cast members. Whitney Rose was battling her demons from childhood, and Heather Gay was nursing a mysterious black eye, and she didn’t want to explain how she got it. Fans speculated everything from Jen Shah hitting her after a night of drinks to a Botox-gone-wrong scenario.
Former best friends Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks also had a falling out that played out for their cameras. It’s safe to say that even if they become friends again, things will never be the same. The season’s most dramatic moment was Jen Shah’s ongoing case due to her role in a telemarketing scam. She was arrested while cameras were filming the season but still insisted that she was innocent. Since the series aired, Shah has been sentenced to six years in prison in Texas. According to inside sources, she’s become friends with another scammer, Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos, and they’ve grown thick as thieves at the Bryan Prison Camp.
When Does RHOSLC Season 4 Air?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back on air on September 5, following these entertaining women of Utah in their drama-filled lives. Episodes will be released on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST. Bravo fans can catch up on previous episodes streaming on Peacock.
RHOSLC Season 4 Cast
Jen Shah will not appear in RHOSLC season 4 because she is behind bars. Aside from her, most of the crew will be back for the upcoming season, like Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Heather Gay. Angie Harrington and Danna Bui-Negrete will not return for the fourth season but worry not. One fan-favorite household will be returning. Former housewife Mary Cosby will make her return as a ‘friend’ of the cast. But from what fans have seen so far, her storyline is pretty detailed in season 4. Cosby didn’t appear in the season 2 reunion and RHOSLC season 3 because of the fallout with other cast members.
Angie Katsanevas has been upgraded to a full-time cast member this season, joined by her friend, Monica Garcia. While Garcia might be new to fans, she isn’t new to the cast members. Monica worked for Jen Shah and aided the police with evidence to arrest her. It will be interesting to see what she says about her time working for Shah, but she will focus more on her journey for the reality show.
RHOSLC Season 4 Plot Details
While Cosby’s return seems perfectly timed with Shah’s exit from the series, it wasn’t a coincidence. Shah wasn’t friendly to many of these housewives, and Cosby could have been waiting for the perfect moment to make her return in season 4. Meredith and Barlow are working on rekindling their friendship and have some stuff to iron out before they are successful. Garcia is working to be accepted into these ladies’ friend circles, which won’t be challenging considering she has some things in common with the other cast members.
Like Gay, she was also kicked out of the Mormon church and left to fend for herself while her ex-husband was welcomed back to the church with open arms. She is raising four children independently while running a business, which can be challenging for any mother. Barlow’s eldest son is leaving on a Mormon mission, surprising his parents. Whitney is also having problems with her husband after he lost his job, and their marriage is on the rocks. What’s certain is that the ladies are bringing the drama this season, and Housewives fans are seated and ready for it!