Hey Pandas, What Was The Craziest Lie You Were Told As A Kid? (Closed)

State your answer, however, just make sure what you say is appropriate.
#1
My parents told me when I was little that if I ate the seeds in a watermelon I would grow a watermelon in my stomach.
#2
My mom told me she gave her tomato soup recipe to Campbell’s. I believed it until I was in Middle School.
#3
An older kid at school told me they were pregnant. They were in fourth grade.
#4
(im still a kid)my mom said ” If YoU StIcK YoUr MiDdLe FiNgEr Up, It MeAnS YoUr FlIpPiNg OfF gOd” but really/mostly it means your flipping the person in front of you
#5
My mom told me my teeth would turn black at night if I didn’t brush them before bed
#6
(im still a kid) i told this lie several times and im sure everyone else did i said that i was secretly SPIDERMAN
#7
My mom told me, as a joke, that grape juice is made by people squeezing grapes with their toes. It ruined grape juice for me.
