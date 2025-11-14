Hey Pandas, What Was The Craziest Lie You Were Told As A Kid? (Closed)

by

State your answer, however, just make sure what you say is appropriate.

#1

My parents told me when I was little that if I ate the seeds in a watermelon I would grow a watermelon in my stomach.

#2

My mom told me she gave her tomato soup recipe to Campbell’s. I believed it until I was in Middle School.

#3

An older kid at school told me they were pregnant. They were in fourth grade.

#4

(im still a kid)my mom said ” If YoU StIcK YoUr MiDdLe FiNgEr Up, It MeAnS YoUr FlIpPiNg OfF gOd” but really/mostly it means your flipping the person in front of you

#5

My mom told me my teeth would turn black at night if I didn’t brush them before bed

#6

(im still a kid) i told this lie several times and im sure everyone else did i said that i was secretly SPIDERMAN

#7

My mom told me, as a joke, that grape juice is made by people squeezing grapes with their toes. It ruined grape juice for me.

Patrick Penrose
