Hey Pandas, If A Genie Appeared And You Got Three Wishes, What Would You Wish For? (Closed)

Think of three things you would wish for if a Genie appeared and post them here.
#1
I would wish for word peace
To never get in trouble (of course I would use it for good like taking food to give it to people)
And that I had spider powers! (That’s my inner child showing 😄
#2
1. End world hunger
2. Stop global warming/pollution
3. To end bullying
#3
1- a legendary tammed dog
2- to go to any anime i want along with being any character
3- to change the law of getting three wishes
(they said “can’t with for more wishes” but they never said “can’t change the law”)
#4
the ability to shapeshift. the power to enter fandoms as alternate dementions. and for america to freaking get free healthcare
#5
No one is hated for who they are, bye bye toxic republicans, and bring back doggo
#6
To have the ability to transform into anything, get good grades forever so then my famiy will stop neglecting me, and for me to have immortality
#7
A zero interest credit card with unlimited balance, no fee’s nd no expiration date.
To be in good health and good physical shape until I die at at old age.
To have a full head of hair for the rest of my life.
#8
1. Perfect world, meaing no homeless, basic income gauarntee, good homing, insurance
2. To own a big bluish grey pitbull with a white spot on their head.
3. For more genies(To continue the cycle)
#9
The ability to have any super power when ever I want it. To be rich and to travel anywhere.
#10
1. be able to animate at disney
2. have a super futuristic house that i could live in with my family and friends
3. be super smart so i could solve all the world problems like world peace, war, hunger, and global warming
#11
For me and my friends to be able to shape-shift, or have a power of our choosing, I just think that would be cool.
EQUALITY Y’ALL.
For my friends to be happy.
#12
1. Win everything
2.Me perfect
3. 1000 more wishes
#13
unlimeted wishes.
#14
Infinite wishes.
