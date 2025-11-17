Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Thing That You Did During Quarantine?

It’s been 3 years with Covid-19, let’s rewind to quarantine and look at our memories.

#1

Had to spend time with myself and think about my family and my life until that point. This is how I came to realize that I was raised in a toxic, abusive environment, filled with trauma, hatred and with domestic violence. And all these had a huge negative influence on me, even decades later.

I decided to start therapy as I understood I needed help. 3 years later, I can say that quarantine was the best thing that ever happened to me.

#2

I started doing diamond art and bought too many from online that I still have 10-20 of them still not done yet.

#3

Finally rested.
Well, my schedule was way too tight before that. I finally got time for resting and finishing my watchlist

#4

Spending time with my Husband and Kids, like really spending time together. I got to know them on a whole other level. Also, my dog! I miss those super Long walks with the whole family, as we are now back at the super busy everyday schedules.

#5

Went for a picnic on the day we were meant to be getting married.

#6

I got to stay at home and when I heard stuff I already knew in virtual school I just played computer games >:D

#7

Not much. Stayed home and read, watched movies, and occasionally played games with the wife…of course, we’re shut-ins so it didn’t affect us that much…

#8

I still had to do school during quarantine but over zoom. it was fun because i literally did nothing. it may sound very lazy of me, but i actually loved not going to school for a while and not really doing…anything(cuz literally everything was cancelled. sports, other classes). it was nice having a break from the world imo. i would play outside with my friends too (with masks and heath precautions ofc) cuz we all had nothing to do. it was amazing. i am happy the pandemic is pretty much gone tho.

#9

I worked in a supermarket nothing changed for me.

#10

I read all of Sue Grafton and Agatha Christie’s books. Talk about a great time for uninterrupted reading!

#11

Got covid!

I work in healthcare, so when that shite hit the fan, there was no such thing as annual leave, or taking a break.

When I got covid, I had 3 week off work. Admittedly I spent a just over a week of that in hospital on oxygen and steroids, but it was still a break.

#12

I got a gecko

#13

I got married (in an absolutely tiny ceremony on a front lawn).

#14

Obviously the first thing is spending more time with the dog. A solid second is buying a $1000 bicycle with gov’t money I would have never done otherwise. The bike has close to 1000 miles on it so far.

#15

This happened right before everyone got out of quarantine and went back to school and all that fun stuff but my family’s small business held a fundraiser for my old school’s re-opening. It was on the news too, they tried to interview me and my sister but apparently we’re both REALLY bad on camera so they didn’t air it (and tbh I’m glad)

#16

Discovering Bailey Sarian and het Murder Mystery and Make-up Mondays. Saved my sanity!

#17

Quit my job and started a new career. Qualifying as a nurse in January.

#18

Nothing it sucked

