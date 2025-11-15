Hey Pandas, What Was Something That Gave You The Chills? (Closed)

People will watch or look at things that seem normal to them until they look up closer to them. If you got the chills from something, describe it.
#1
One time in the middle of the night, my sister talked in her sleep. She said, “Peter, you cannot hold my family as prisoners!” God, hopefully that wasn’t the future. And also, who the heck is Peter?!
#2
Once felt like someone was watching me. Looked around and no one was there.
#3
Things that give me da chills are knowing that There is bugs all over ur body every time I think about it I eat da chills and feel like somethings on mi leg
#4
I woke up really early one day in the summer and I walked into my room after leaving and got this really big chill, I left that room so fast and stayed on the couch until someone else woke up.
#5
I was fast asleep in my bedroom when my little brother somehow got out of his crib and came to my room and started to jump on me. That never woke me up so he found a lego millenium falcon and got on my bed with it and dropped it on my head.
#6
Okay, so I’m Christian from a Christian family. When I was around 9 years old, I had a younger cousin who was about 4 years old at the time. His siblings and I were trying to teach him about God and Jesus. Well, all of his siblings had gone off somewhere else a few hours later, and it was just me and him in our little outdoor fort. I asked him if he loved Jesus, and he said, and I quote, “No! I hate Jesus! I LOVE satan!” When I asked him about it, he literally had no memory of saying that. Almost 5 years later, and it still creeps me out, especially since he was learning so well just moments before he said that.
Follow Us