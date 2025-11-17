50 Crochet Enthusiasts Shared Their Most Beautiful Works In This Community (New Pics)

Having a hobby in your life that lets you relax and unleash your creativity is a lot of fun. What’s even more enjoyable is becoming part of a community of like-minded individuals, and sharing your creations with the entire internet.
That’s where the r/crochet subreddit, a wholesome community of 738k Reddit users, comes in. These crochet enthusiasts—from yarn and hook veterans to fresh-faced amateurs—share their most creative, beautiful, and cool designs with each other. We’ve collected some of their most impressive recent works to inspire you, Pandas. Scroll down to take a peek… but don’t blame us if you have the sudden urge to pick up crochet!
The friendly team helping to run the r/crochet hobby community was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions. You’ll find our full interview with one of the moderators below.
More info: Reddit | Wiki | Question Hub
#1 My Friends Dog Passed So I Crocheted Her A Loving Reminder! ♥️
Image source: ButtCrawler101
#2 My Skull Parasol Is Complete!
Image source: KillMeSoftnSweet
#3 Has Anyone Seen This Pattern?
Image source: AntsOfTheSky26
#4 My First Crocheted Maxi Dress!!
Image source: xtycraftswhatever
#5 My Bff Has A History Of Accidentally Killing Fish So I Made Her Some That Can’t Die 🥹
Image source: Kviiilyn13
#6 Made This Little Opossum For A Friend And She Loved It
Image source: _ashleycrossing
#7 Are These Good Enough To Gift?
Image source: GaiasEyes
#8 Birthday Gift For My Niece. Lily Of The Valley Night Lamp
Image source: krystall71
#9 Just Finished Crocheting The Cutest Triceratops 😭
Image source: nenaplush
#10 I May Look Crazy, But 33 Hats Down For My Hospitals Labor And Delivery Wing For Donation Today! This Is My First Time Donating And I’m Really Excited 😊
Image source: ayeeoo
#11 Freeform Blob :)
Image source: V_LochNessLobster_V
#12 I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn
Image source: Mysterious-Cod5972
#13 My Friend’s Grandma Made This Masterpiece. Thought This Sub Will Appreciate It. Can’s Believe She Only Spent 25 Days! I Wish I Had This Skills
Image source: Texgenius577
#14 Crochet Doorstop – How To Add Weight?
Image source: cosmozinnia
#15 I Finished My Giant Snail 🐚
Image source: pennyfanclub
#16 It’s Finally Done! My Hand Is Ready For A Break 😅
Image source: meezert
#17 This Octupus Took Me A Lot Of Time. I Love It!
Image source: Adept_Leave7106
#18 My Sil Is Pregnant, And I Made Her This Blanket. I Can Not Wait To Surprise Her With It This Weekend!
Image source: containerforthechild
#19 I Finished These Two Gents This Week And No Body Was Excited Enough When I Showed Them, But I’m Super Happy With Them
Image source: faithmauk
#20 My BF Will Be Going On Holiday For Almost A Month, And Since I Won’t Be Able To Come With Him, I Made Him A Lil’ Robin That He Can Take With Him (My Name Is Robin)
Image source: Royana_
#21 I Made A Butter-Fly
Image source: Zaendarh
#22 My Dad’s Only Request For His Birthday Was That I Make Him A Doll Of Myself
Image source: sunkenlilies
#23 8 Months Off And On And I Finally Finished This!
Image source: CrimsonKayZee
#24 Thought This Community Would Appreciate My Pregnancy Announcement Props!
Image source: dudeimagirl
#25 Made A Couple Of Geodes For A Leaving Colleague With A Geology Degree!
Image source: Nervous_Hurricane
#26 My Coworker Begged Me For A Red Pterodactyl For His New Baby. I Hope He Likes What I Made! It Even Has A Little Rattle Inside
Image source: centimental-one
#27 Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!
Image source: PrincessVictory1
#28 First Project In 50 Years
Image source: inglis
#29 I Finally Finished This Cardigan I’ve Been Working On Since January. It’s For My Grandad For His 80th Birthday Next Month
Image source: MoonlightDaydream
#30 Made My First Stacking Toy!
Image source: klara325
#31 It’s Done
Image source: healingspirit143
#32 A Student Crocheted Her Own Prom Dress
Image source: ptothedubs
#33 Originally I Wanted Long Sleeves But I Ran Out Of Yarn 🥲 Do They Still Look Like I Wanted Them To Be That Short? 🥹
Image source: Aibe96
#34 People Say Making New Friends Is Hard, But It Only Took Me A Few Hours
Image source: Iman_oxymoron
#35 Hi! This Is My Latest Work, It Took Me About 3 Months :) Let Me Know What You Think Hehe
Image source: Bpd_Intp
#36 Finished My First Piece Where I Designed It From Start To Finish :)
Image source: pizza4lifeee
#37 I Need To Post This Where Someone Will Appreciate It! I Finally Finished My Neon-Pastel Blanket Of Over-Ambition! About A Years Worth Of Hexagons Made With 7 Hanks Of Fingering Yarn (A Little Over 3,100 Yards!)
Image source: doneitdan
#38 My First Cardigan
Image source: Laurmann2000
#39 Crocheting My Wedding Flowers
Image source: sacredpotatoes
#40 “The Lovers II” By Rene Magritte, Reimagined In Tunisian Crochet By Me
Image source: grithic
#41 I Thought This Guy Was Gonna Be The Death Of Me. But He Found A New Home At My Farmer’s Market Today!
Image source: [deleted]
#42 Today I Got To Surprise My Sister With This Bag That I’ve Been Working On For The Last Month And She Loved It 🌼
Image source: woogynoogy
#43 My Very First Bag!
Image source: thespookling
#44 I Need An Adult
Image source: xlou777
#45 I Love How This Yarn Is Working Up In Moss Stitch!
Image source: ShinigamiLeaf
#46 I Made Matching Hats For Me And My Very Excited Cat
Image source: Lucracia07
#47 My Mostly-Finished Snake And Skull Blanket (Taking A Long Break Before I Add A Border!)
Image source: oobigaloobi
#48 First… Arigurum…arigu….arigrummi?………..stuffy Thing
Image source: tay_tot
#49 Can’t Put The Hooks Down Now! But… Little Arms, Or A Pair Of Boobs? 😂
Image source: jessdall96
#50 Finished A Blanket For The State Fair!
Image source: lemonfrog95
Follow Us