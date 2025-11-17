50 Crochet Enthusiasts Shared Their Most Beautiful Works In This Community (New Pics)

Having a hobby in your life that lets you relax and unleash your creativity is a lot of fun. What’s even more enjoyable is becoming part of a community of like-minded individuals, and sharing your creations with the entire internet.

That’s where the r/crochet subreddit, a wholesome community of 738k Reddit users, comes in. These crochet enthusiasts—from yarn and hook veterans to fresh-faced amateurs—share their most creative, beautiful, and cool designs with each other. We’ve collected some of their most impressive recent works to inspire you, Pandas. Scroll down to take a peek… but don’t blame us if you have the sudden urge to pick up crochet!

The friendly team helping to run the r/crochet hobby community was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions. You’ll find our full interview with one of the moderators below.

More info: Reddit | Wiki | Question Hub

#1 My Friends Dog Passed So I Crocheted Her A Loving Reminder! ♥️

Image source: ButtCrawler101

#2 My Skull Parasol Is Complete!

Image source: KillMeSoftnSweet

#3 Has Anyone Seen This Pattern?

Image source: AntsOfTheSky26

#4 My First Crocheted Maxi Dress!!

Image source: xtycraftswhatever

#5 My Bff Has A History Of Accidentally Killing Fish So I Made Her Some That Can’t Die 🥹

Image source: Kviiilyn13

#6 Made This Little Opossum For A Friend And She Loved It

Image source: _ashleycrossing

#7 Are These Good Enough To Gift?

Image source: GaiasEyes

#8 Birthday Gift For My Niece. Lily Of The Valley Night Lamp

Image source: krystall71

#9 Just Finished Crocheting The Cutest Triceratops 😭

Image source: nenaplush

#10 I May Look Crazy, But 33 Hats Down For My Hospitals Labor And Delivery Wing For Donation Today! This Is My First Time Donating And I’m Really Excited 😊

Image source: ayeeoo

#11 Freeform Blob :)

Image source: V_LochNessLobster_V

#12 I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn

Image source: Mysterious-Cod5972

#13 My Friend’s Grandma Made This Masterpiece. Thought This Sub Will Appreciate It. Can’s Believe She Only Spent 25 Days! I Wish I Had This Skills

Image source: Texgenius577

#14 Crochet Doorstop – How To Add Weight?

Image source: cosmozinnia

#15 I Finished My Giant Snail 🐚

Image source: pennyfanclub

#16 It’s Finally Done! My Hand Is Ready For A Break 😅

Image source: meezert

#17 This Octupus Took Me A Lot Of Time. I Love It!

Image source: Adept_Leave7106

#18 My Sil Is Pregnant, And I Made Her This Blanket. I Can Not Wait To Surprise Her With It This Weekend!

Image source: containerforthechild

#19 I Finished These Two Gents This Week And No Body Was Excited Enough When I Showed Them, But I’m Super Happy With Them

Image source: faithmauk

#20 My BF Will Be Going On Holiday For Almost A Month, And Since I Won’t Be Able To Come With Him, I Made Him A Lil’ Robin That He Can Take With Him (My Name Is Robin)

Image source: Royana_

#21 I Made A Butter-Fly

Image source: Zaendarh

#22 My Dad’s Only Request For His Birthday Was That I Make Him A Doll Of Myself

Image source: sunkenlilies

#23 8 Months Off And On And I Finally Finished This!

Image source: CrimsonKayZee

#24 Thought This Community Would Appreciate My Pregnancy Announcement Props!

Image source: dudeimagirl

#25 Made A Couple Of Geodes For A Leaving Colleague With A Geology Degree!

Image source: Nervous_Hurricane

#26 My Coworker Begged Me For A Red Pterodactyl For His New Baby. I Hope He Likes What I Made! It Even Has A Little Rattle Inside

Image source: centimental-one

#27 Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!

Image source: PrincessVictory1

#28 First Project In 50 Years

Image source: inglis

#29 I Finally Finished This Cardigan I’ve Been Working On Since January. It’s For My Grandad For His 80th Birthday Next Month

Image source: MoonlightDaydream

#30 Made My First Stacking Toy!

Image source: klara325

#31 It’s Done

Image source: healingspirit143

#32 A Student Crocheted Her Own Prom Dress

Image source: ptothedubs

#33 Originally I Wanted Long Sleeves But I Ran Out Of Yarn 🥲 Do They Still Look Like I Wanted Them To Be That Short? 🥹

Image source: Aibe96

#34 People Say Making New Friends Is Hard, But It Only Took Me A Few Hours

Image source: Iman_oxymoron

#35 Hi! This Is My Latest Work, It Took Me About 3 Months :) Let Me Know What You Think Hehe

Image source: Bpd_Intp

#36 Finished My First Piece Where I Designed It From Start To Finish :)

Image source: pizza4lifeee

#37 I Need To Post This Where Someone Will Appreciate It! I Finally Finished My Neon-Pastel Blanket Of Over-Ambition! About A Years Worth Of Hexagons Made With 7 Hanks Of Fingering Yarn (A Little Over 3,100 Yards!)

Image source: doneitdan

#38 My First Cardigan

Image source: Laurmann2000

#39 Crocheting My Wedding Flowers

Image source: sacredpotatoes

#40 “The Lovers II” By Rene Magritte, Reimagined In Tunisian Crochet By Me

Image source: grithic

#41 I Thought This Guy Was Gonna Be The Death Of Me. But He Found A New Home At My Farmer’s Market Today!

Image source: [deleted]

#42 Today I Got To Surprise My Sister With This Bag That I’ve Been Working On For The Last Month And She Loved It 🌼

Image source: woogynoogy

#43 My Very First Bag!

Image source: thespookling

#44 I Need An Adult

Image source: xlou777

#45 I Love How This Yarn Is Working Up In Moss Stitch!

Image source: ShinigamiLeaf

#46 I Made Matching Hats For Me And My Very Excited Cat

Image source: Lucracia07

#47 My Mostly-Finished Snake And Skull Blanket (Taking A Long Break Before I Add A Border!)

Image source: oobigaloobi

#48 First… Arigurum…arigu….arigrummi?………..stuffy Thing

Image source: tay_tot

#49 Can’t Put The Hooks Down Now! But… Little Arms, Or A Pair Of Boobs? 😂

Image source: jessdall96

#50 Finished A Blanket For The State Fair!

Image source: lemonfrog95

