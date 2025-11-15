35 Times That Artists Upgraded Thrift Store Paintings With Their Paintbrushes And Shared It In The ‘Repaintings’ Online Community

We know how much you love art, illustrations, and paintings, dear Pandas, so we’ve got a treat in store for you today. Say hello to the ‘Repaintings’ subreddit where people from all over the internet share their imaginative creations.

The community isn’t dedicated to just any old paintings, however. No, sirree! The nearly 123k-member-strong online group is meant for repainted secondhand art. People grab a painting from their local thrift shop, garage sale, secondhand store, or even trash bin, bring it home, and add in some awesome new additions with a paintbrush. The results are genuinely cool and we couldn’t wait to share them with you. Remember to upvote the pics that you enjoyed the most.

If you’re anything like me and you’re just itching to give repainting a try, be sure to let us know how that went. And don’t forget to follow r/Repaintings if you love their stuff as much we do.

#1 Painting-Bomb!

Image source: rrrrreeeeeddddd

#2 I Added Googly Eyes To This Thrift Store Nature Photography. It’s Hanging In My Dining Room

Image source: eyebrowshampoo

#3 Could You Please Say “Hi” To Peany?

Image source: lupiloopdiloop

#4 Nautical Nonsense – Acrylic Paint On A Thrifted Art Print

Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder

#5 I Had Planned On Adding Buzz Lightyear But Was Persuaded To Add Alice Instead. I Think She Was The Right Choice

Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder

#6 For A Year Now I’m Giving New Life To 2nd Hand Wall Plates And Transforming Them In To Very Ugly Plates And This Beauty Is One Of Them

Image source: milczak

#7 Thrift And Drift

Image source: davepollotart

#8 I Did My First Repainting Recently!

Image source: i-am-mothman

#9 Unsolved Mystery…

Image source: davepollotart

#10 I Bought A Print From A Thrift Store And Felt Like It Needed A Cat!

Image source: Technicallynotrobots

#11 All Work And No Play – I Had A Lot Of Fun Painting This One!

Image source: davepollotart

#12 Been Wondering What To Paint Over This Old Thrift Store Art For Some Time. Thanks Bernie!

Image source: MTGKozan

#13 Found A Cool Print At Thrift…thought It Could Use Some Krakens!

Image source: Animal_Pharmacy

#14 Stumbled Upon This Work Of Art

Image source: skhaleesi

#15 “Whom Will Thou Call?” Acrylic On Old Art Print. She Used To Be Holding A Guitar And I Swapped It Out

Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder

#16 I Thought This Scene Looked Like A Place Darth Vader Would Go To Bask In His Loneliness

Image source: Ubadishnard

#17 “The Lover, The Dreamer, And Me” Repainted A Couple Years Ago

Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder

#18 Monster Flowers

Image source: schnauby30

#19 A Repaint I Finished A Few Days Ago – I Auctioned It To Raise Money For The Hunger Project…

Image source: davepollotart

#20 Repainting Or Original?

Image source: orqa

#21 Jake The Dog

Image source: ramshackleray

#22 “Prepare For Trouble.” I Always Knew I Wanted To Add A Hot Air Balloon But Originally I Planned To Add Rocky And Bullwinkle. I Think The Meowth Balloon Was A Better Idea

Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder

#23 “Suddenly”.. ( “The Scream” Repainting ), Me, Oil, 2021

Image source: myriyevskyy

#24 My Glow In The Dark Repainting From A While Ago

Image source: keuerle

#25 First Painting Of This Year

Image source: schnauby30

#26 Here Is My First Attempt At Doing A Repainting, I Couldn’t Be Happier With How It Turned Out!

Image source: OhoBenderez

#27 “Great Harvest Of The Single Slice” – David Irvine March 2020

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#28 This Belongs Here

Image source: MajorBlink

#29 We Can’t Stop Here, This Is Rabbit Country

Image source: Slogfarts

#30 Added The Beast To This Already Creepy Painting

Image source: schnauby30

#31 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐰 𝟒

Image source: DPJ333

#32 Mine Isn’t As Cool As Some Of These Others, I Just Taped Off A Piece My Husband Brought Home From His Office When They Remodeled. It Gets A Lot Of Compliments Though

Image source: Sabrinacolada

#33 Sky Waffles

Image source: Vartoons

#34 My Childhood Heroes Meet Again In The Black Forest

Image source: stfnbn

