35 Times That Artists Upgraded Thrift Store Paintings With Their Paintbrushes And Shared It In The ‘Repaintings’ Online Community

We know how much you love art, illustrations, and paintings, dear Pandas, so we’ve got a treat in store for you today. Say hello to the ‘Repaintings’ subreddit where people from all over the internet share their imaginative creations.
The community isn’t dedicated to just any old paintings, however. No, sirree! The nearly 123k-member-strong online group is meant for repainted secondhand art. People grab a painting from their local thrift shop, garage sale, secondhand store, or even trash bin, bring it home, and add in some awesome new additions with a paintbrush. The results are genuinely cool and we couldn’t wait to share them with you. Remember to upvote the pics that you enjoyed the most.
If you’re anything like me and you’re just itching to give repainting a try, be sure to let us know how that went. And don’t forget to follow r/Repaintings if you love their stuff as much we do.
#1 Painting-Bomb!
Image source: rrrrreeeeeddddd
#2 I Added Googly Eyes To This Thrift Store Nature Photography. It’s Hanging In My Dining Room
Image source: eyebrowshampoo
#3 Could You Please Say “Hi” To Peany?
Image source: lupiloopdiloop
#4 Nautical Nonsense – Acrylic Paint On A Thrifted Art Print
Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder
#5 I Had Planned On Adding Buzz Lightyear But Was Persuaded To Add Alice Instead. I Think She Was The Right Choice
Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder
#6 For A Year Now I’m Giving New Life To 2nd Hand Wall Plates And Transforming Them In To Very Ugly Plates And This Beauty Is One Of Them
Image source: milczak
#7 Thrift And Drift
Image source: davepollotart
#8 I Did My First Repainting Recently!
Image source: i-am-mothman
#9 Unsolved Mystery…
Image source: davepollotart
#10 I Bought A Print From A Thrift Store And Felt Like It Needed A Cat!
Image source: Technicallynotrobots
#11 All Work And No Play – I Had A Lot Of Fun Painting This One!
Image source: davepollotart
#12 Been Wondering What To Paint Over This Old Thrift Store Art For Some Time. Thanks Bernie!
Image source: MTGKozan
#13 Found A Cool Print At Thrift…thought It Could Use Some Krakens!
Image source: Animal_Pharmacy
#14 Stumbled Upon This Work Of Art
Image source: skhaleesi
#15 “Whom Will Thou Call?” Acrylic On Old Art Print. She Used To Be Holding A Guitar And I Swapped It Out
Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder
#16 I Thought This Scene Looked Like A Place Darth Vader Would Go To Bask In His Loneliness
Image source: Ubadishnard
#17 “The Lover, The Dreamer, And Me” Repainted A Couple Years Ago
Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder
#18 Monster Flowers
Image source: schnauby30
#19 A Repaint I Finished A Few Days Ago – I Auctioned It To Raise Money For The Hunger Project…
Image source: davepollotart
#20 Repainting Or Original?
Image source: orqa
#21 Jake The Dog
Image source: ramshackleray
#22 “Prepare For Trouble.” I Always Knew I Wanted To Add A Hot Air Balloon But Originally I Planned To Add Rocky And Bullwinkle. I Think The Meowth Balloon Was A Better Idea
Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder
#23 “Suddenly”.. ( “The Scream” Repainting ), Me, Oil, 2021
Image source: myriyevskyy
#24 My Glow In The Dark Repainting From A While Ago
Image source: keuerle
#25 First Painting Of This Year
Image source: schnauby30
#26 Here Is My First Attempt At Doing A Repainting, I Couldn’t Be Happier With How It Turned Out!
Image source: OhoBenderez
#27 “Great Harvest Of The Single Slice” – David Irvine March 2020
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#28 This Belongs Here
Image source: MajorBlink
#29 We Can’t Stop Here, This Is Rabbit Country
Image source: Slogfarts
#30 Added The Beast To This Already Creepy Painting
Image source: schnauby30
#31 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐰 𝟒
Image source: DPJ333
#32 Mine Isn’t As Cool As Some Of These Others, I Just Taped Off A Piece My Husband Brought Home From His Office When They Remodeled. It Gets A Lot Of Compliments Though
Image source: Sabrinacolada
#33 Sky Waffles
Image source: Vartoons
#34 My Childhood Heroes Meet Again In The Black Forest
Image source: stfnbn
Follow Us