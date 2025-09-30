“Joke Costume”: The Best And Worst Celebrity Looks From Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend of two years, music producer Benny Blanco, said “I do” over the weekend in a private ceremony in California.
According to People magazine, the star-studded guest list included Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, who both gave speeches at the ceremony, as well as Paris Hilton, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Zoe Saldaña.
Many details of the event were kept under wraps, with massive white tents erected at the site to protect the privacy of the couple and their 170 guests, Vogue reported.
Image credits: selenagomez / instagram
Image credits: selenagomez / instagram
Still, some celebrities shared a glimpse into the celebration by sharing congratulatory messages for the newlyweds and photos of their looks from the nuptials.
Among them was Paris Hilton, a longtime friend of the bride, who took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures of herself in a Disney princess-inspired outfit.
Paris Hilton, one of Selena’s friends, attended the event in a light-blue Elsa-style gown
Image credits: mginvitacionesmx / instagram
Image credits: parishilton / instagram
Paris wore a shimmery light-blue gown with sheer panels along the legs and a flowing cape.
The dress, widely compared by netizens to Elsa’s iconic look in Frozen, was designed by Jenny Packham.
The Hilton heiress completed the look with matching opera gloves and silver jewelry.
“In my princess dress for a night straight out of a fairytale 👸🏼✨” she captioned the post.
Eric André wore a fuchsia and green suit, seemingly a nod to Barney & Friends, where Selena began her acting career
Comedian Eric André, who created the Adult Swim comedy series The Eric Andre Show, was also among the guests.
He certainly didn’t go unnoticed, reportedly wearing a fuchsia suit over a bright green shirt—a colorful look that many fans interpreted as a playful nod to Barney & Friends, the show where Selena began her acting career in 2002.
Sofia Carson opted for a suit-dress with black pants and heels
Image credits: SGomezNewsCOMs / X
Sofia Carson, who has starred in various Netflix films including Carry-On, The Life List, and My Oxford Year, donned a long suit-dress with black dress pants and matching heels.
The actress accessorized the elegant look with a massive bowtie, diamond drop earrings, and a silver minibag.
Julia Michaels donned a light-blue gown that many netizens said looked white
Image credits: juliamichaels / instagram
Julia Michaels, who has written songs for Selena and collaborated with her on Anxiety, opted for a long, sleeveless light-blue gown adorned with floral detailing.
On social media, many noted that the dress appeared white in some photos and accused the singer of breaking the number-one rule of weddings: never wear white unless you are the bride.
Image credits: camila_cabello / instagram
Meanwhile, musician Camila Cabello, who has been friends with Selena for years, shared a selfie from the event on her Instagram Stories.
The Havana singer didn’t reveal her full outfit, only showing the top of her dress: a black V-neck gown with contrasting fabric details and a dainty necklace.
Camila wore her hair in loose waves and opted for a smokey eye makeup, blush, and pink lipstick.
The 28-year-old congratulated the bride on her big day, writing, “Love looks good on you.”
Before they started dating, Selena and Benny worked together in the studio, with the 37-year-old producing many of her songs
Image credits: selenagomez / instagram
As for Selena, she walked down the aisle in a lace gown before changing into a short Ralph Lauren dress for the reception.
A People insider said the newlyweds were “glowing all night” and “couldn’t stop smiling” during the nuptials.
“The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental,” the insider added. The former Disney Channel star chose her maternal grandfather, David, to walk her down the aisle.
Selena and Benny’s relationship began as strictly professional, with him producing her 2015 songs Same Old Love and Kill ’Em With Kindness, as well as her 2017 single Trust Nobody.
They went public with their relationship in 2023 and released a collaborative album last March titled, I Said I Love You First.
Image credits: selenagomez / instagram
Earlier this year, the couple shared details of their first kiss, including the rash Selena developed immediately afterward due to how nervous she had been.
Toward the end of their second date, they were “just sitting in the living room on the couch,” Benny recalled on Table Manners With Jessie and Lennie Ware.
“And we were playing We’re Not Really Strangers. And there was a thing where it said, ‘Take a selfie with the person next to you.’ And we were already kind of like lounging, and she got right on my chest and took a selfie. And then right after, I just looked at her and I said, ‘Oh, I gotta kiss this girl.’ And I kissed her right away.”
Selena added that it was a “very good kiss” before Benny continued, “And right away…her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face.”
The Love On singer jumped in and explained, “I hadn’t liked anyone in a very long time. So some kisses are for fun. And then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different. And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few shi**y dates here and there, but never felt that way.
“And I was a little embarrassed, but he was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And ‘I was like, no, no, I’m fine.’ I didn’t want to be like, ‘I like you. I really like you’ [that soon].”
Social media users shared their thoughts on the stars’ wedding looks
Image credits: wtwtwt117
Image credits: vivwithhs
Image credits: kiankiwi35
Image credits: stunninmarie
Image credits: greatestselena
Image credits: bluacoustic
Image credits: CaratClub_
Image credits: BTSDanv
Image credits: m9qmnsb5wy
Image credits: blueblooop
Image credits: MRKHAYM
Image credits: istersay
Image credits: gelsonluz
Image credits: debovibes
Image credits: Vinod_r108
Image credits: QuietlyMknNoise
Image credits: Scope360Journal
Image credits: NaturallyMystic
Image credits: gavingeorge88
Follow Us