Hey Pandas, What Was One Book That Made You Cry? (Closed)

Post a picture of a book that made you cry. Put the name of the book along with when it made you cry.
One night husband came home to my son and I ugly sobbing over reading ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’. He thought someone had died for real not just in the book.
The Hunger Games when Rue died. Still gets me.
Keeper Of The Lost Cities, Neverseen (When They Let Silveny Free)
Old Yellar as a kid broke my my heart- and if I read it again now I would bawl even harder as we have a giant golden retriever
“Tage mit Leuchtkäfern” – It’s a german book about menatl health, friendship, relationships/cheating, toxic family and suicide. I read it once and it made me ugly cry so bad that I never touched it again. Borrowed it to a friend and she called me crying about the book because it f****d with her to
Mortal Engines book 1 – When Dog died :(
Counting by Sevens, I have read it three times and it never fails to make me cry.
Silver Linings Playbook. I read at age 11. The part when he gets his memory back and knows his wife will not come back to him broke me.
The Toll. The ending to a great series.
Interheritance. When Saphira has to leave Firnen to train the new riders.
Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix and the Deathly Hallows because Sirius and Fred died.
Fault In Our Stars, it got me when Augustus died. The way John Green describes it is just.. wow it made me cry
The Yearling.
throne of glass, empire of storms. (book five in the series) iykyk
