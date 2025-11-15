Hey Pandas, What Was One Book That Made You Cry? (Closed)

by

Post a picture of a book that made you cry. Put the name of the book along with when it made you cry.

#1

One night husband came home to my son and I ugly sobbing over reading ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’. He thought someone had died for real not just in the book.

#2

The Hunger Games when Rue died. Still gets me.

#3

Keeper Of The Lost Cities, Neverseen (When They Let Silveny Free)

#4

Old Yellar as a kid broke my my heart- and if I read it again now I would bawl even harder as we have a giant golden retriever

#5

“Tage mit Leuchtkäfern” – It’s a german book about menatl health, friendship, relationships/cheating, toxic family and suicide. I read it once and it made me ugly cry so bad that I never touched it again. Borrowed it to a friend and she called me crying about the book because it f****d with her to

#6

Mortal Engines book 1 – When Dog died :(

#7

Counting by Sevens, I have read it three times and it never fails to make me cry.

#8

Silver Linings Playbook. I read at age 11. The part when he gets his memory back and knows his wife will not come back to him broke me.

The Toll. The ending to a great series.

Interheritance. When Saphira has to leave Firnen to train the new riders.

#9

Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix and the Deathly Hallows because Sirius and Fred died.

#10

Fault In Our Stars, it got me when Augustus died. The way John Green describes it is just.. wow it made me cry

#11

The Yearling.

#12

throne of glass, empire of storms. (book five in the series) iykyk

