Life Of Triplets: I Document The Joys Of Raising My Six Kids

Having triplets is a blessing! It is a lot of work, but so worth every second. There are a few challenges on the way, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. I am a busy mum of six. A boy, twin boys and triplet girls. Yes, in that order.
When we found out we were having triplets after already having three boys, we couldn’t believe it. But, it has turned out to be a wonderful ride. I started taking photos with my first camera about three years ago. I am so glad I did. Now I have beautiful picture memories of my kids growing up. Here is a glimpse into the life of triplets.
More info: Facebook | viewbug.com
#1 We Have A Best Friend For Life
#2 Forever Bonded
#3 Sometimes… I Just Want My Own Birthday!!
#4 Yes. Mummy Has Her Hands Full
#5 Mummy And Daddy Love Us All The Same. We Are All Their Favourites
#6 Sometimes We Are Lots Of Work, But We Are Worth It
#7 We Can’t Imagine Our Lives Without Each Other
#8 No. We Don’t Always Dress The Same
#9 Which One Are You?
#10 We Love Each Other, But Yes Of Course We Fight
#11 Of Course We Are Natural. Have You Ever Seen Artificial Triplets?
#12 Yes. We All Have Different Personalities
#13 Are We Competitive? Yes, Of Course We Are
#14 It’s Never Boring
#15 No. We Can’t Read Each Others Minds
#16 Sometimes You Have To Try Harder To Stand Out!
#17 We Always Have Someone To Play With
#18 “Yes, We Are Triplets” (Repeated Several Times A Day)
#19 We Have To Share Our Toys All The Time
#20 We Have To Take Turns Holding Mummy’s Hand
#21 No, Not Triple Trouble. Triple Blessing!
#22 We Have Different Dreams
#23 We Love Spending Time Together
#24 Our Pram Did Not Fit Through Doors
#25 Trip To The Zoo. We Are More Popular Than The Animals
#26 Best Things Come In Threes
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us