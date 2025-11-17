50 Of The Most Creative And Interesting Bus Stops All Over The World

Creativity. Uniqueness. Out-of-the-box thinking. These are not words we commonly associate with public transportation, much less the very utilitarian piece of infrastructure we call a bus stop. But this hasn’t stopped some architects and designers from deciding to put together something truly special for all the daily commuters that wait, rain or sun, night or day, for a bus to show up.
Internet users from all over the world share the signal and at times bizarre bus stops they have encountered, so if you are waiting for a bus, congratulations, otherwise, get comfortable and be sure to upvote your favorites.
#1 In Japan, These Grandparents Didn’t Want Kids To Feel Lonely While Waiting For The Bus. So They Made A Life-Size Version Of Totoro, A Famous Cartoon Character, At The Bus Stop
Image source: vincenzo.acunzo.52
#2 Someone In Norway Has Furnished A Bus Stop, Nobody Knows Who
Image source: s0bmarine
#3 This Bus Stop In Brazil, Before And After An Artist Added Their Touch
Image source: duudoor
#4 The Most Beautiful Bus Shelter In The South Hui – Shimmer Xuan Pavilion
Image source: kissman77
#5 To Launch Its New Breakfast Sandwiches Caribou Coffee Turned Bus Shelters In Minneapolis Into Ovens – With Real Heat
Image source: greatcampaigns
#6 Bus Stops In Japan, Modeled After Fruits Such As Watermelon, Lemon, Strawberry, Tomato, & Muskmelon
Image source: ExpertAccident, facebook.com
#7 My Mum Painted This Mural Over Graffiti At A Bus Stop
Image source: glassspires27
#8 Amazing Idea For A Bus Stop
#9 The City Of Leicester Starts Turning Bus Stops Into “Bee Stops”
Image source: clearchanneluk
#10 This Beautiful Bus Stop Is In Holstein, Germany. In Front Of The Local High School
Image source: St_Gemmel
#11 Today’s Art Bus Shelter Is The Bright Green Canopy Of Ginkgo Leaves On North Ave. One Of My Favorite Ones
Image source: athens.artisan
#12 Kwik-E-Mart Themed Bus Stop In London
Image source: -Omegamart-, reddit.com
#13 The Most Beautiful Bus Stop I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: heibart
#14 Bus Stop With Buster The Cat
Image source: gioandmarina
#15 It’s Not Every Day You Find Yourself Installing A Life-Size Sheep On The Roof Of The Village Bus Shelter, But Today Was Such A Day
Image source: kithaigh, kithaigh
#16 A Playful, Practical And Quirky Bus Stop That Draws The People Of Baltimore. State Of Maryland, USA
Image source: mmmm.tv
#17 Bus Stop In Thailand
Image source: Proteon
#18 Boa Noite, Curitiba
Image source: tglow_light
#19 Bus Stop In Korea Spraying Mist During The Summer To Keep People Cool
Image source: kwispycreme
#20 Someone Took Advantage Of The Pattern Of Holes In This Bus Stop Bench To Macrame A Peacock Into It
Image source: jewyouevenlift
#21 This Was A Bus Stop In Bangkok. Each Side Of The Stop Had A Small Garden With Essential Herbs For Cooking Like Basil, Watercress, And Lemongrass
I guess you pick some on the way home to add to your dinner. I thought it was pretty cool.
Image source: instagram.com
#22 Next Level Bus Stop At Žďár Nad Sázavou, Czech Republic
Image source: Andis Aboltins, Andis Aboltins
#23 Green Roofs Contribute To The Reduction Of Dust In The Surrounding Area And Improve The Microclimate In Urbanized Areas Lacking Green Spaces
In addition, they naturally cool the space under the shelter and provide a natural habitat for small animals, thus contributing to the increase of green areas in the urban environment.
Image source: mmcite.br
#24 Cat Bus Stop, Japan
Image source: otokichijapan
#25 Bus Stop – Library In The Polish Village Of Uwieliny
Image source: AffectionatePin1558
#26 The Mushroom Bus Stop
Image source: jedispifits
#27 This South Korean Bus Stop
Image source: wlsuszmrist
#28 Today’s Art Bus Shelter Is Pillsbury. It Makes Me Smile Every Time I See It
Image source: athens.artisan
#29 This Bus Stop In Germany That’s Been Decorated By Local Residents
Image source: MrPoj612
#30 Dutch Cities Have Managed To Stabilize Urban Bee Populations By Turning Bus Stops Into “Buzz Stops”
Image source: Jolanda van Ginkel
#31 A Very Special Bus Shelter In Älvnäs, Ekerö. For Those Of You With Children Who Love Harry Potter, You Just Have To Visit This Place
Image source: vagabondmamma
#32 How Adorable Is This Bus Stop?
Image source: westcountrybumpkinbookworm
#33 A Bus Stop Made From An Old School Bus
Image source: budonka
#34 Modern Bus Stop In Sweden
The Station of Being features wooden pods in which travelers can lean very comfortably. The pods are shaped so that they automatically turn out of the wind, providing comfort without requiring any power. Travelers can also turn the pods to personalize the station and enable various social settings.
Designed and developed by Rombout Frieling lab and the Research Institute of Sweden.
Image source: romboutfrieling, dezeen
#35 I Found This Most Attractive Thatched Roof Bus Stop Shelter In Dunchurch, Warwickshire
Image source: anotherdaycalling
#36 SG Upping The Game For Buses & Bus Stops! From Swing, Book Corner To Charging Ports, Panel Showing Next Few Stops In Buses
Image source: xavierlur
#37 This Bus Stop
Image source: joannecheuk, transperth_wa
#38 This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea
Image source: Lezbi_Nerdy
#39 Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait
Image source: mymindismycastle
#40 Bus Stop Mario
1. Go to a local WWII flak tower;
2. Add an image to a nearby bus station;
3. … And align!
Image source: hootersbutwithcats
#41 “Wave” Bus Stop, Gagra, Abkhazia
Image source: broken666moon_ph
#42 First-Class Bus Stop. Why Can’t Taking The Bus Be More Luxurious? Happiness By Design
Image source: georgious.nl
#43 This Enclosed Bus Stop For The Kids To Use While Waiting In The Cold
Image source: Banterfix
#44 This Bus Stop Was Decorated To Look Like The Set Of Rosanne
Image source: gemologyst, hamburglarrgh
#45 Bus Stop, Austria
Image source: klauhelm
#46 Bus Stop, Poland
Image source: archi.pearls
#47 This Bus Stop Next To A Football Field
Image source: monk0909
#48 This Is How The Dutch Keep Their Hands Warm At Cold Bus Stops
Image source: cyrilio
#49 Creepy Altered Carbon Bus Stop Ad
Image source: AltCarb
#50 This Bus Stop Ad For A Health Club In The Netherlands Had A Scale In The Seat And Displayed The Sitter’s Weight For All To See – To Shame Him Or Her Into Joining
Image source: creative_ads, n_is_5
Follow Us