This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

by

If you could stop for a moment and take a look at people’s faces, you might be surprised by how beautiful they truly are. This is exactly what this artist from Brazil is trying to portray through his professional photographs.

Bruno Prado spends his time asking ordinary people on the street to pose for him. The end result is not only stunning but inspiring and can help with self-confidence.

Here is what the artist had to say about the inspiration behind and project’s therapeutic powers: “when I see people’s reactions of when they are being photographed, and the way they look after seeing the finished result, it immediately takes me back to what I used to do in hypnotherapy, which is the possibility of changing the emotional state.”

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

Here is how photographer comes up to people on the street:

#1

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#2

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#3

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#4

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#5

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#6

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#7

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#8

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#9

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#10

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#11

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#12

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#13

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#14

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#15

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#16

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#17

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#18

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#19

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#20

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#21

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#22

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#23

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#24

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#25

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#26

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#27

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#28

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#29

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#30

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#31

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#32

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#33

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#34

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

#35

This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

Image source:  panorama.bp

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy’s Tinder Conversation Goes Viral After He Got Ditched For A Date Idea, Sparking A Debate
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Traveled To Georgia And Documented Its Wild Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Employee Misses Work Due To Flat Tire, GM Goes Out Of Their Way To Check “The Truth”
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Love it or List It
How Renovations are Paid for on “Love it or List It”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2021
“Old People Facebook”: 45 Times Old People Used Social Media And It Resulted In Comedy Gold
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Is Brody, The Bristol Police Therapy Dog Who Dozed Off On His Own Swearing-In Ceremony
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.