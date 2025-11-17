This Photographer Takes Portraits Of Passersby On The Street And Shows How Beautiful They Are (35 Pics)

If you could stop for a moment and take a look at people’s faces, you might be surprised by how beautiful they truly are. This is exactly what this artist from Brazil is trying to portray through his professional photographs.
Bruno Prado spends his time asking ordinary people on the street to pose for him. The end result is not only stunning but inspiring and can help with self-confidence.
Here is what the artist had to say about the inspiration behind and project’s therapeutic powers: “when I see people’s reactions of when they are being photographed, and the way they look after seeing the finished result, it immediately takes me back to what I used to do in hypnotherapy, which is the possibility of changing the emotional state.”
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
Here is how photographer comes up to people on the street:
