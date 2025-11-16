Hey Pandas, What Was A Feeling You Had That You’ll Never Forget? (Closed)

What feeling have you ever had that you’ll never forget?
#1
When I was 11, Me and my two besties were walking through our town. One of them suggested we play truth or dare. We done Rock Paper Scissors for who would go first and I went first. They dared me to go down any alleyway. Reading this, you’ll probably be like, oh, what’s wrong with going down an alleyway? Well, at our school, the older students were always saying things like “I heard someone’s body was found in an alleyway.” It wasn’t real, of course, but we were just three 11 year olds who believed what anyone said. So, they found a really creepy looking alleyway and dared me to go down it. I was scared out of my mind, and the shadows seemed to grow larger and darker every second. I reached the end of the alleyway, and I know now I was imagining it, but I say a dark figure approaching me. I ran off screaming and my friends did too. I was so flipping scared I think I wet myself.
#2
That feeling when I lose a debate. Yeah it’s online but having your entire argument proven wrong is a really horrible experience. I felt that sinking feeling in my chest and I just sat there motionless for hours. The embarrassment was overwhelming.
