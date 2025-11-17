Artist Illustrated Complex Feelings And Emotions That Every One Of Us Has Felt At Some Point (21 Pics)

There are no positives in bottling up your emotions; however, finding a healthy way to express them is very important as well.
Ryan Altounji, an illustrator and animator, went through a tough situation in his life, which stirred up an array of emotions. Due to difficulties in his home country, Syria, Ryan had to leave in 2021. As a coping mechanism for everything that has happened, Ryan chose to draw his emotions and feelings, to which many can relate.
So, without further ado, we present Ryan’s illustrations, and for more about the project ‘Journey of Emotions,’ read down below.
More info: ryanaltounji.com | Instagram
#1 Holding On
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#2 The Little Things
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#3 Exhausted
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#4 Detached
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#5 Trapped
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#6 Bliss
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#7 Confined
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#8 Time
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#9 Loved
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#10 Drained
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#11 Anxious
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#12 Frustration
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#13 Self-Reflection
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#14 Everything Will Be Alright
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#15 Heavy
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#16 Lost At Sea
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#17 Obsessed
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#18 Falling
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#19 Ego
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#20 Frozen
Image source: ryanimated.ig
#21 Weight
Image source: ryanimated.ig
Follow Us