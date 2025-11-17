Artist Illustrated Complex Feelings And Emotions That Every One Of Us Has Felt At Some Point (21 Pics)

There are no positives in bottling up your emotions; however, finding a healthy way to express them is very important as well.

Ryan Altounji, an illustrator and animator, went through a tough situation in his life, which stirred up an array of emotions. Due to difficulties in his home country, Syria, Ryan had to leave in 2021. As a coping mechanism for everything that has happened, Ryan chose to draw his emotions and feelings, to which many can relate.

So, without further ado, we present Ryan’s illustrations, and for more about the project ‘Journey of Emotions,’ read down below.

More info: ryanaltounji.com | Instagram

#1 Holding On

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#2 The Little Things

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#3 Exhausted

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#4 Detached

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#5 Trapped

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#6 Bliss

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#7 Confined

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#8 Time

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#9 Loved

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#10 Drained

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#11 Anxious

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#12 Frustration

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#13 Self-Reflection

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#14 Everything Will Be Alright

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#15 Heavy

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#16 Lost At Sea

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#17 Obsessed

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#18 Falling

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#19 Ego

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#20 Frozen

Image source: ryanimated.ig

#21 Weight

Image source: ryanimated.ig

