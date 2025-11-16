L’orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Bakhoum’s landscapes are ephemeral dreamscapes conjured from the artist’s rich imagination, one might even associate these impressions with stage design due to their almost idyllic yet seemingly natural impression. Her art renders the significance of time-honored classical training and skill in dessin and painting, a practice increasingly rare amongst today’s fast-changing and experimental contemporary art scene.
Katherine Bakhoum brings us a new stellar output in her traditionally classical style of painting. This time Bakhoum reverts to a predominant focus of her artistic oeuvre in the portrayal of the various cultural facets of the orient, which she has now accomplished in oil for the first time. Bakhoum’s artistic style is a marriage of her multicultural upbringing, which saw her spend her childhood years in Egypt, before moving to her also-native France later on.
#1 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Three Graces, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#2 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Sur La Terrace, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#3 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Orange Robe, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#4 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné La Palmeraie, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#5 Katherine Bakhoum, Arabian Cafe II, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#6 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Portrait Turquoise, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#7 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Beauty In Blue, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#8 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Seated Worshipper, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#9 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Tree In Mist, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#10 La Barque, 2022
Image source: jmartmanagement
#11 Sur Le Lac, 2021
Image source: jmartmanagement
