L’orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

by

Bakhoum’s landscapes are ephemeral dreamscapes conjured from the artist’s rich imagination, one might even associate these impressions with stage design due to their almost idyllic yet seemingly natural impression. Her art renders the significance of time-honored classical training and skill in dessin and painting, a practice increasingly rare amongst today’s fast-changing and experimental contemporary art scene.

Katherine Bakhoum brings us a new stellar output in her traditionally classical style of painting. This time Bakhoum reverts to a predominant focus of her artistic oeuvre in the portrayal of the various cultural facets of the orient, which she has now accomplished in oil for the first time. Bakhoum’s artistic style is a marriage of her multicultural upbringing, which saw her spend her childhood years in Egypt, before moving to her also-native France later on.

JM Art Management

Request catalogue: info@jmartmanagement.com

*** All images are property of the Artist and JM Art Management

More info: jmartmanagement.com

#1 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Three Graces, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#2 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Sur La Terrace, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#3 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Orange Robe, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#4 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné La Palmeraie, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#5 Katherine Bakhoum, Arabian Cafe II, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#6 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Portrait Turquoise, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#7 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Beauty In Blue, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#8 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Seated Worshipper, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#9 Katherine Bakhoum-Tisné Tree In Mist, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#10 La Barque, 2022

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

#11 Sur Le Lac, 2021

L&#8217;orient By Katherine Bakhoum (11 Pics)

Image source: jmartmanagement

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Found The Red Wonderland 15 Minutes From My Home
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Remembering The Seahorse From The Masked Singer Season 4
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2021
‘My Sister Won’t Invite My Husband To Her Wedding Because He’s In A Wheelchair’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
45 Before & After Pics That You’ll Find Hard To Believe Show The Same Girls
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Trunk Theater That Entertains People Stuck In Traffic Jams
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
‘Give Me Cat Memes’: 50 Funny Cat Memes To Brighten You And Your Pet’s Day
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.