Hey Pandas, If You Could Live In Or Visit Any Time Period Past Or Future, What Era Would You Choose? (Closed)

This can be a certain decade, year, something simple-named like the “Dinosaur Era”, or even the Future; it can be a future you’ve imagined it to be like 30 yrs from now, 500 years from now, post-apocalypse, a future that’s similar to a movie, or even a parallel world/universe.
I for sure would love to experience the Mediaeval era, the 1910s and 20s (for fashion and music), and as much of the future as possible. My biggest wish is that I could somehow live to see how future tech will be. Despite living in a quickly advancing tech world now, I still kind of feel ripped off that I’ll miss tech 150+ years from now. I just hope that asap while I’m alive we can get VR video games that look 100% how real life does – exactly what you see/hear/feel right now as you look around you.
#1
I’d like to live in the Early Vedic period or maybe even during the Harappan civilisation
#2
Colonial times. I don’t know why, but the idea of being a seamstress in colonial Boston just sounds so cool!
#3
No time travel. Time travel bad :(
#4
March 2033… you’ll see.
#5
I’d like to go back to the 70s and see Disneyland when it was still good. And take tons of pics!
#6
Well, the past is frankly šit, and of course the future might be šittier, but it might also be better. The next few decades ain’t seeming to bright and I don’t want to go that far, so I’m picking 2100-2222
#7
Either the Roman Era or the 80’s
#8
I reckon the hanging gardens of Babylon or the Persian empire around 450BC would be worth seeing!
#9
right when the first homo sapiens was born. KILL IT!
#10
I’d go back to the early 2000’s cuz rn is s**t
#11
i would love to live again the year i was born to fix what i did and do what i didnt do. maybe if i did the right decision i wouldnt be like this in the first place
