Hey Pandas, What Book Series Do You Think Is Underrated? (Closed)

by

What book series is most underrated, in your opinion?

#1

The Redwall books by Brian Jacques. Excellent adventures and characters. 22 books in all. I was surprised none were listed on the top 100 children’s books.

#2

Christopher Stasheff’s Warlock series. Fabulous easy reads, historical sci-fi. Can’t believe his books haven’t been made into a TV series or film. Better than Dr who. Great cosplay possibilities.

#3

The Ramses series by Christian Jacq. Great series based on the Egyptian ruler. Interesting the way he included his and the Hebrew perspectives. Don’t think I’ve heard anyone mention it except the person I borrowed the books from 10+ years ago.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Dave Chapelle Netflix Comedy Special Teaser Gave me Goosebumps
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2017
Can Dogs Eat Kiwi? Pros and Cons
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are You Passionate About, But Have No One To Share It With? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Millennials Are Confused After A Survey Says 1 In 6 Of Them Have $100k Saved Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
We Make Comics With Unexpected Plot Twists And Endings, And Here Are The Best Ones From This Year (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
How Ads From Today’s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950’s
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.