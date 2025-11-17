Hey Pandas, What Book Series Do You Think Is Underrated? (Closed)

What book series is most underrated, in your opinion?
#1
The Redwall books by Brian Jacques. Excellent adventures and characters. 22 books in all. I was surprised none were listed on the top 100 children’s books.
#2
Christopher Stasheff’s Warlock series. Fabulous easy reads, historical sci-fi. Can’t believe his books haven’t been made into a TV series or film. Better than Dr who. Great cosplay possibilities.
#3
The Ramses series by Christian Jacq. Great series based on the Egyptian ruler. Interesting the way he included his and the Hebrew perspectives. Don’t think I’ve heard anyone mention it except the person I borrowed the books from 10+ years ago.
