Someone Noticed That You Can Make Dancing Pennywise Perfectly Fit With Any Song, And It’s Hilarious

by

When you think about Pennywise from IT, you probably think about red balloons, pointy teeth, creepy sewers, and the primary reason why clowns struggle to find work anymore. What you probably DON’T think about are insane dance moves, but as you can see from these hilarious memes, the killer clown of your nightmares also has some pretty killer footwork.

The clip comes from the recent remake of the 1990 version, which has not only been breaking records at the box office but has also been scaring the hell out of both audiences and critics since it was released on September 8th, but it’s difficult not to laugh when you see Pennywise jigging to Boney M, the Three3 Six6 Mafia, Jake Paul, and Metro Station. Scroll down for some of the funniest memes. They’ll make you smile…but you’ll probably still sleep with the light on tonight.

Update: a lot of you wanted to see the Despacito version, so we found it for you. You’re welcome.

Did you know that the killer clown from IT also has some pretty killer dance moves?

Some people also figured out that his dancing moves can perfectly match almost any song

It all started with the hilarious Ra Ra Rasputin

And Jake Paul

Metro Station

A-ha

And even Mambo Number 5

And it even matched the country favorite Cotton Eye Joe

Along with this romantic ballad

And this one was just too much…

Still scared of Pennywise?

Yep, so are we

Finally, Despacito!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Have Created A New Halloween Collection And Named It ‘Parallel Worlds’
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Will Arnett’s Top 6 Roles In Television
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2023
How to Get Away with Murder
How to Get Away with Murder Season 3 Premiere Review: “We’re Good People Now”
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2016
The Beauty Of The Sea In New Layered Glass Sculptures By Ben Young
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Turkish Chef Is Going Viral For His Sensual Meat Salting, And This Is How Internet Responded
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Punisher
Netflix Officially Orders The Punisher Spin-Off Series
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.