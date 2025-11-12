Someone Noticed That You Can Make Dancing Pennywise Perfectly Fit With Any Song, And It’s Hilarious

When you think about Pennywise from IT, you probably think about red balloons, pointy teeth, creepy sewers, and the primary reason why clowns struggle to find work anymore. What you probably DON’T think about are insane dance moves, but as you can see from these hilarious memes, the killer clown of your nightmares also has some pretty killer footwork.
The clip comes from the recent remake of the 1990 version, which has not only been breaking records at the box office but has also been scaring the hell out of both audiences and critics since it was released on September 8th, but it’s difficult not to laugh when you see Pennywise jigging to Boney M, the Three3 Six6 Mafia, Jake Paul, and Metro Station. Scroll down for some of the funniest memes. They’ll make you smile…but you’ll probably still sleep with the light on tonight.
Update: a lot of you wanted to see the Despacito version, so we found it for you. You’re welcome.
Did you know that the killer clown from IT also has some pretty killer dance moves?
Some people also figured out that his dancing moves can perfectly match almost any song
It all started with the hilarious Ra Ra Rasputin
And Jake Paul
Metro Station
A-ha
And even Mambo Number 5
And it even matched the country favorite Cotton Eye Joe
Along with this romantic ballad
And this one was just too much…
Still scared of Pennywise?
Yep, so are we
Finally, Despacito!
Follow Us