22 Worst Items I Found While Scrolling On Temu

by

We’ve all heard of the alleged scam site temu but most don’t scroll through it. Well I did and wat I found was equal parts disturbing and funny, these 22 photos are the best finds of my doom scroll played out for you to read about.

#1 Wallien For Your Gaming Accessories

#2 Finn And Jake Will Forever Be Waiting With This Poster

#3 This Beat Up Peter Griffin Rug Will Appeal To All Giant Chicken Supporters

#4 New Nick Jr Show Bòng Buddies

#5 Held The Lifter Out By Wiping After You Poop

#6 Hey Man, Hang Loose

#7 Cash Monkeys

#8 What Is This Supposed To Be

#9 Smoking Shïtting Scrolling The Triple S

#10 Nuke Lamp For All Your Nuclear Dreams

#11 Hi

#12 Welcome Mat For The Gaming Couple

#13 M.f. Boo

#14 You Got Food Here?

#15 Ak 47 Shots

#16 Strapped Kermit

#17 Jackalope Mantle Piece

#18 Like We Didn’t Know Already

#19 Beerlien

#20 Want To Commemorate A Past Muřder In Your House? Well Then This Rug Is Perfect For You

