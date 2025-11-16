Hey Pandas, What To Pack For Camping?

So, I’m going camping in a few weeks and I am a 38F who has never been. Everything is being provided, but I just don’t know what kind of clothes to pack. We will be staying in a camp ground with a water park, so of course I’m packing a few swim suits, but other than that and hygiene stuff, idk what else to pack. Any help would greatly be appreciated.
#1
Bring clothes for all temperatures because even if it’s warm in the day as soon as the sun goes down it will get really cold. When I go camping I take a huge fleece for the evenings
#2
Extra rope/clothesline and carabiners
Field guides if you’re interested
Seasonally appropriate clothes but also even if it’s warm at least 1 long sleeve/long pants outfit to protect from bugs, and a raincoat
If you’re bringing food use regular ice in your cooler, NOT dry ice, as the co2 it releases will attract ticks and mosquitoes. Also bear proof food storage
Do not bring your own firewood, buy some at the location and leave any extra there, for invasive species reasons.
Rain fly/tarps, at least for the top of your tent and for the floor of your tent. And don’t let them touch your tent or it will likely leak. Same goes for touching the side of the waterproof parts of your tent. Sorry if this part isn’t your responsibility
Sunscreen and bug spray
First aid supplies
Sleeping bag and sleeping pad
Excessive fire starting material. It can be really difficult if the woods are damp.
Metal or plastic dishes
Water bottle or multiple, filter if necessary but it sounds like there’s plumbing there
Pocket knife
Books and a deck of cards and maybe art supplies if you have lots of rest/down time
Flashlights
Argh I’m probably forgetting a lot
#3
Madlibs!
#4
Marshmallows a lot of marshmallows
#5
Marshmallows graham crackers and chocolate. This is a necessity
#6
Good walking shoes.
Light shoes to slip on in the evening.
Extra towel. They can take a while to dry out.
Layered clothing. Depending on where you are at, it can get cool at night and warm during the day.
A long sleeve shirt, sweatshirt or something like that (cool evenings)
Extra socks! They get wet and dirty quickly.
At least one extra change of clothes for emergencies.
#7
I’m an overpacker, but I pack for all weather because temperatures can change drastically from day to night where I live, especially in the woods.
I usually pack a few tank tops and t-shirts for during the day and around the campfire. Then a flannel and a sweatshirt in case it gets cold later at night. Shorts and leggings not only due to temperature, but if you’re hiking in a heavy tick area, leggings are nice to put on instead to be safe. Good hiking shoes but also a pair of flip flops for while you’re at the campground (or the water park too in your case). I wouldn’t bring nice clothes because they can get dirty, unless you’re going to an event like the rodeo where you want a nicer looking outfit. For those night events, wear clothes for the night temperature, not the temperature it is when you’re heading out, because you will regret wearing a tank top and shorts when it goes down to 50°. If you’re planning to go kayaking, make sure you wear clothes that you don’t mind if they get and stay wet for a couple days. For PJs, bring both shorts and sweatpants just to be prepared for any temperature.
Other than clothes, bring some bug spray and extra hair ties. If you want to wear perfume, bring a lighter scented one that won’t attract bugs as easily (made that mistake too many times). Wet wipes can be nice to wipe off small spots of mud when you don’t want to take a whole shower at that time. If you’re bringing makeup, don’t forget a small mirror because not every place has one. A small radio/speaker can also be nice if you have one for when you’re lounging around the camper/cabin or having a campfire. Also don’t forget sunscreen. You never think you need it until you need aloe lol. Most places don’t have WiFi, so I always like to download offline games beforehand and bring some books for when we’re done with activities for the day and I want something to do.
#8
Medkit – plasters, bandages etc.. just in case!
Raincoat – if rain
Suitable shoes
Maps – if lost/ finding route
Sunscreen
Scissors
A hat!
Swiss army knife
Torches
A lighter
Extra pairs of socks
Blankets
A tent of course
Sleeping mats/bags
If swimming and if needed swimming goggles
Gloves (if needed)
Towels (if swimming)
TOILET ROLL (if no loos around)
Mallet (for putting up tent)
Food supplies
Marshmellows (if you want to toast them with the fire)
Walking stick things if you want to go hiking
Bobbles (long hair may need to be tied up)
Bug spray
Plastic cutlery
Plates aswell
Extra bags
More socks!
Card games if bored e.g. Uno
A book!
If you want to go fishing – fishing rods
Thermal flasks
Pillows
Hiking boots – if hiking
An axe – if you need fire wood
#9
As a Boy Scout, I recommend everything everyone else said, but also a hammock if you’re camping in a wooded area.
#10
A TaunTaun to sleep in when it’s cold.
#11
I highly highly recommend a Go Girl or similar device because youll be able to pee standing up, without pulling your pants down! It is one of the greatest inventions ever and I actually have more than one (I keep them in different backpacks). I use it when I’m hiking and it’s made things so much easier. You just put it down your pants! You can direct your stream away from you. When you’re done, pour some water over it to give it a rinse and stick it in the included pouch. Miracle device, right here. There are other brands that make similar product, haven’t tried any but the “real” Go Girl myself, but they all work on the same principle.
