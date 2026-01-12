Lee Chae-yeon: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Lee Chae-yeon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lee Chae-yeon

January 11, 2000

Yongin, South Korea

26 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Lee Chae-yeon?

Lee Chae-yeon is a South Korean singer and dancer, celebrated for her fluid, expressive movements that earned her the moniker “Feather Dancer.” Her captivating stage presence blends intricate choreography with a powerful vocal delivery.

She first gained widespread attention as a contestant on Produce 48, ultimately securing a spot in the project girl group IZ*ONE. The group’s debut cemented her as a formidable performer in the K-pop landscape.

Early Life and Education

Born in Yongin, South Korea, Lee Chae-yeon’s family fostered her early love for performance. Her younger sisters, Chaeryeong and Chaemin, also showed musical talent.

She attended Seocheon High School, where her passion for dance further developed, laying the groundwork for her future career in the competitive K-pop industry.

Notable Relationships

Lee Chae-yeon’s public relationships have remained private throughout her career, focusing instead on her professional endeavors.

She has no publicly confirmed children or a current partner, with her focus remaining on her solo music and performance projects.

Career Highlights

Lee Chae-yeon’s breakthrough came with her successful participation in Produce 48, leading to her debut with the globally recognized project group IZ*ONE. During their two-and-a-half-year run, IZ*ONE released multiple chart-topping EPs and singles, garnering significant commercial success.

Following IZ*ONE’s disbandment, Chae-yeon launched a solo career, making her striking debut with the mini-album Hush Rush in 2022. She has since been actively involved in creating her own choreography and contributing to her musical direction.

Signature Quote

“Whatever it is, unless you’re crazy, you can achieve it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Buddy Valastro
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2017
Ali Larter Varsity Blues
New Cheerleading Series Coming to FOX from Ben Stiller and Ali Larter
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2019
Foreigner Thinks He’s Being Kicked Out Of A Coffee Shop Because Of His Ethnicity, Barista Realizes His Mistake Too Late
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project Season 3 Episode 14 Review: “No More Mr. Noishe Guy”
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2015
Hey Pandas, Type “Is This A” And Let Autofill Do The Rest (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Artist Paints With Gunpowder
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025