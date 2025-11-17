Hey Pandas, What Sports Do You Play? (Closed)

by

Pretty self-explanatory.

#1

I train dogs, does that count as a sport? I train and show them in agility, rally, obedience, and conformation (which is kinda a dog beauty contest but it’s in the akc)

#2

i’ll kick it off i guess! i play basketball, volleyball, and softball! 🏀 🏐 🥎 i’ve played basketball since the age of 5, volleyball since the age of 11, and softball since the age of 11.

#3

I play tennis and I do swimming

#4

If it counts: as much Larping as possible. I especially like using tricks as casters

#5

Ice Hockey 🏒

#6

I used to do pole vaulting for my school back in St. Petersburg, it’s been a year since i’ve done competitively cos i’m trying to find a team right now. I think i’m actually pretty good at it lol

Unusual sport team 💪

#7

I do track and softball…

I used to do basketball but not anymore :/

:D

#8

golf 😎

#9

I play tennis and basketball (even tho i’m not that good lol)

#10

I do Taekwondo.

#11

I do rock climbing and swimming. I love rock climbing, swimming not so much

#12

Dodgeball. I’m really good at it, but one part where I truly shine is when I throw the ball, I put all my energy into throwing the ball.

#13

Rock climbing, long jump and basketball

#14

This isn’t technically a sport, but I do aerial silks. I’m still a beginner but it’s so fun and rlly love it. I used to be a competitive swimmer which I hated. I also do dance but it’s not my main sport.

