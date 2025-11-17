Hey Pandas, What Sports Do You Play? (Closed)

Pretty self-explanatory.
#1
I train dogs, does that count as a sport? I train and show them in agility, rally, obedience, and conformation (which is kinda a dog beauty contest but it’s in the akc)
#2
i’ll kick it off i guess! i play basketball, volleyball, and softball! 🏀 🏐 🥎 i’ve played basketball since the age of 5, volleyball since the age of 11, and softball since the age of 11.
#3
I play tennis and I do swimming
#4
If it counts: as much Larping as possible. I especially like using tricks as casters
#5
Ice Hockey 🏒
#6
I used to do pole vaulting for my school back in St. Petersburg, it’s been a year since i’ve done competitively cos i’m trying to find a team right now. I think i’m actually pretty good at it lol
Unusual sport team 💪
#7
I do track and softball…
I used to do basketball but not anymore :/
:D
#8
golf 😎
#9
I play tennis and basketball (even tho i’m not that good lol)
#10
I do Taekwondo.
#11
I do rock climbing and swimming. I love rock climbing, swimming not so much
#12
Dodgeball. I’m really good at it, but one part where I truly shine is when I throw the ball, I put all my energy into throwing the ball.
#13
Rock climbing, long jump and basketball
#14
This isn’t technically a sport, but I do aerial silks. I’m still a beginner but it’s so fun and rlly love it. I used to be a competitive swimmer which I hated. I also do dance but it’s not my main sport.
