Hey Pandas, What Song Are You Obsessed With Right Now? (Closed)

Music is awesome! We all have our go-to playlist but sometimes we come across a new song that we just have to listen to on repeat, it’s so good! I wanna know what songs have been giving you that feeling lately!
#1
The entire Your City Gave Me Asthma album my Wilbur Soot. I’ve been in a big depression ‘hole’ lately with panic attacks and crying very often and it has never failed to calm me down.
#2
I’m probably going to get hate but “I Don’t Like” by Chief Keef and Lil Reese
#3
Thank u, next by Ariana Grande. It’s the only song I ever listen to now lol.
#4
3 songs:
– Serotonin by girl in red
– Thus Always To Tyrants by The Oh Hellos
– Daniel in the Den by Bastille
#5
Hello by Adele
#6
Clint Eastwood by gorillaz
#7
There’s a few songs I discovered thanks to my friends that I can’t get over:
– JOLT by Unlike Pluto
– Hive Knight by Christopher Larkin (part of the Hollow Knight soundtrack)
– Ooh by Jon Bellion and Christianne Jensen
#8
Sleep by My Chemical Romance
its my personal favourite guitar riff of all time
#9
Aldapan Gora by Huntza. It is a basque group that sings in their language. Beautiful and their songs give great feelings.
#10
Void, by The Neighborhood. Gives of good vibes!
#11
Fire on fire – Sam Smith
Let me down slowly – Alec Benjamin
#12
Uptown Girl – Billy Idol
#13
“Bad nun” from FNF (Vs Taki mod) I cant stop listening to it.
#14
Welcome to the show from a my little pony movie and battle of the bands from the same movie. I heard them like a month ago and remembered that phase but now I love the songs again.
#15
I am currently obsessed with Message Man by Twenty One Pilots.
#16
Renai Circulation
#17
“Ayy 3x” by Aklesso. It’s a song that can get me pumped for anything😎
#18
Formidable by twenty one pilots and sex cells by lovejoy
#19
3 of them
As if its ur last- BlackPink
Ill die anyway- Girls In Red
Listen before I go – Billie Eilish
