Hey Pandas, What Song Are You Obsessed With Right Now? (Closed)

by

Music is awesome! We all have our go-to playlist but sometimes we come across a new song that we just have to listen to on repeat, it’s so good! I wanna know what songs have been giving you that feeling lately!

#1

The entire Your City Gave Me Asthma album my Wilbur Soot. I’ve been in a big depression ‘hole’ lately with panic attacks and crying very often and it has never failed to calm me down.

#2

I’m probably going to get hate but “I Don’t Like” by Chief Keef and Lil Reese

#3

Thank u, next by Ariana Grande. It’s the only song I ever listen to now lol.

#4

3 songs:
– Serotonin by girl in red
– Thus Always To Tyrants by The Oh Hellos
– Daniel in the Den by Bastille

#5

Hello by Adele

#6

Clint Eastwood by gorillaz

#7

There’s a few songs I discovered thanks to my friends that I can’t get over:
– JOLT by Unlike Pluto
– Hive Knight by Christopher Larkin (part of the Hollow Knight soundtrack)
– Ooh by Jon Bellion and Christianne Jensen

#8

Sleep by My Chemical Romance
its my personal favourite guitar riff of all time

#9

Aldapan Gora by Huntza. It is a basque group that sings in their language. Beautiful and their songs give great feelings.

#10

Void, by The Neighborhood. Gives of good vibes!

#11

Fire on fire – Sam Smith
Let me down slowly – Alec Benjamin

#12

Uptown Girl – Billy Idol

#13

“Bad nun” from FNF (Vs Taki mod) I cant stop listening to it.

#14

Welcome to the show from a my little pony movie and battle of the bands from the same movie. I heard them like a month ago and remembered that phase but now I love the songs again.

#15

I am currently obsessed with Message Man by Twenty One Pilots.

#16

Renai Circulation

#17

“Ayy 3x” by Aklesso. It’s a song that can get me pumped for anything😎

#18

Formidable by twenty one pilots and sex cells by lovejoy

#19

3 of them

As if its ur last- BlackPink
Ill die anyway- Girls In Red
Listen before I go – Billie Eilish

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
