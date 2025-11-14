Here Are 22 Of The Best Unstaged Wedding Photographs Photographers Submitted For Our Contest

Weddings are full of amazing and emotional moments, but if they are not captured, it can be hard to truly convey the magic and memories as they fade over time. However, there are many talented wedding photographers around the world and they capture every little detail in the most unique way—welcome to “This Is Reportage.”

“This Is Reportage” showcases the very best wedding photography and it all has one thing in common—nothing staged, no poses, just pure, natural images. Here we have the latest collection of award-winning documentary wedding photos highlighting the very best in reportage wedding photography. Trust us, these images will give you all the feels.

Have a look through these amazing and beautiful images from weddings across the globe. We have selected 22 images from 135 award-winners that highlight the very best of the collection. You can view the full collection here. These images are proof that despite our different cultures and traditions, weddings elicit the same emotions no matter where you’re from.

#1

Image source: guilhermepimenta

#2

Image source: davidscholesphotography

#3

Image source: filleroelants

#4

Image source: mikistudios

#5

Image source: lumoid

#6

Image source: philsalisbury

#7

Image source: koncsoltunde

#8

Image source: goingbananasphotography

#9

Image source: alparlukacsi

#10

Image source: mikistudios

#11

Image source: reportography

#12

Image source: catherinehudsonphotography

#13

Image source: pbartworks

#14

Image source: jennyrutterford

#15

Image source: danwoottonphotography

#16

Image source: rhysbeddoephotography

#17

Image source: 2photodreams

#18

Image source: lindavos

#19

Image source: beetwosweet

#20

Image source: arj-photo.co.uk

#21

Image source: partofthevision.com

#22

Image source: markcapilitan

