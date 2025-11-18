50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Despite not being humans, we often see our fuzzy friends as members of our family and household, who live under one roof, sharing good times and bad. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that some of our pets might start to act like the other animals in the home are basically their family as well. 

People from across the internet share funny, cute, and adorable photos of pet pairs, from actual siblings to interspecies found-families. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more.

#1 Best Picture I Could Ever Hope To Get Of These Two

Image source: healrum

#2 The Shelter Has Made A Rule That These Siblings Must Be Adopted Together Because They Are Inseparable. They Sleep This Way Every Night

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: TieDyeSky

#3 This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Dog Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: bkrees

#4 My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Mustangrapidred

#5 They Slept Together Like This All Night Long

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: MinimumPositive

#6 Our Kitten Found A Cozy Spot In-Between His New Brother And Sister

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: emilbeans

#7 I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence

Brothers. What can you do.

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: MarrGrimm

#8 Don't Get A Kitten And A Husky They Said

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: MJTree

#9 Practically Twins. Just Look At Those Ears

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: dog_rates

#10 My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected, They Always Do The Same Things

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: animabot

#11 While On Holiday, My Sister Asked For A Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: 0MoodIndigo0

#12 Autumn Has Been Teaching Her Brother A Thing Or Two

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: AJKWEC

#13 Typical Sibling Behavior

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: vladgrinch

#14 My Friend Runs An Animal Temp House. This Is Usually How Young Fluffs Look Up To Their Older Temporary Sister, Who's Clearly Had Enough Of Their Shenanigans

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Semen_K

#15 These Two Siblings Have Been Inseparable Since We Adopted Them

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: FXBBS-Bobber

#16 Madeline And Isabelle – Sisters From Different Litters, Up To No Good

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: iain01110011

#17 When Your Parents Make You Hang Out With The Annoying Kid

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Kshandoo

#18 My Friend's Golden Retriever Has Taken Quite A Shine To His Feathered Siblings

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: TechnoGlobeTrotter

#19 My Sister's Cat Was Lonely, So They Got Another Kitten. I Think They're Getting Along Just Fine

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: toxicjc

#20 I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: ilmazziere

#21 The New Cat Taught The Old Cat To Eat Like This

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: ViVilma

#22 Bought A New Bed For The Cats

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: BYUNGHUT

#23 Meet Lola And Tobi, Six-Month-Old Brother And Sister

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Sythanachan

#24 Just Look At Her Eyes After The Boop

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: reddit.com

#25 My Kitten Likes To "Hide" In This Jar, Her Brother Is Confused

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: MyLittleGirl

#26 My Mastiff Got A Little Sister. He Is Definitely In Love With Her

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: hawker25

#27 Colin And Mango In A Supportive Embrace

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: zannobanano

#28 New Brothers Meeting For The First Time

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: lilredisking

#29 Get A Sibling They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: liti22

#30 My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds, And They Actually Use Them

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: thedauisrising

#31 Adopted A Cat, But Left Her Brother. A Few Days Later I Had To Go Back And Get Him Too

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: reddit.com

#32 "You Are Showing Me Affection, And Yet, The Concept Baffles Me!"

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Jipdit

#33 My New Puppy Admires The Heck Out Of Her Older Brother

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Shenanigans22

#34 Shipper Has Already Had Enough Of His New Little Sister

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: KipSo

#35 Siblings

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: WrinklyDog1

#36 Sibling Love At It's Finest

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: withoutatres78

#37 This Kitten Showed Up On My Porch A Couple Of Weeks Ago. At First, I Was Worried About How He'd Get Along With My Older Cats, But Judging By This Face She's Only Slightly Annoyed

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: JohnnyPotseed

#38 Best Friend Hug

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: sunsetshanti

#39 It Doesn't Get Any Cuter Than These Two Cuddle Buddies

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: sisurefuge

#40 Sebastien Recently Got A New Little Sister

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Beaugeek

#41 Derp Husky Brothers, Meet Lupo, Lucky And Luca

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: henana

#42 I Couldn't Get Another Dog, But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: PokeManiac16

#43 New Best Friend

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: flowbotronic

#44 Sibling Love

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: beet111

#45 Have You Ever Hung Around Siblings Who Are A Little Too Affectionate?

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: a-manda_hugandkiss

#46 Ear Chewing, Weekend Edition

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: pepsiandco

#47 These Two Were Spotted In Sitka, Alaska

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: Statertater

#48 My Pitbull Is Obsessed With Our Cat And Annoys Him Constantly. Last Night I Caught Her In The Act

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: bottlefed97

#49 My Dog Meets Her New Sibling

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: glcwvii

#50 Little Help

50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Image source: mdabdullahalmanik

#51 Orange Cat's Name Is Dexter. New Kitten Annoys Him When He Eats, So We Named Her Dee Dee

