50 Times People Got Their Pet A Sibling And Documented How It Went

Despite not being humans, we often see our fuzzy friends as members of our family and household, who live under one roof, sharing good times and bad. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that some of our pets might start to act like the other animals in the home are basically their family as well.
People from across the internet share funny, cute, and adorable photos of pet pairs, from actual siblings to interspecies found-families. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more.
#1 Best Picture I Could Ever Hope To Get Of These Two
Image source: healrum
#2 The Shelter Has Made A Rule That These Siblings Must Be Adopted Together Because They Are Inseparable. They Sleep This Way Every Night
Image source: TieDyeSky
#3 This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Dog Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs
Image source: bkrees
#4 My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After
Image source: Mustangrapidred
#5 They Slept Together Like This All Night Long
Image source: MinimumPositive
#6 Our Kitten Found A Cozy Spot In-Between His New Brother And Sister
Image source: emilbeans
#7 I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence
Brothers. What can you do.
Image source: MarrGrimm
#8 Don’t Get A Kitten And A Husky They Said
Image source: MJTree
#9 Practically Twins. Just Look At Those Ears
Image source: dog_rates
#10 My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected, They Always Do The Same Things
Image source: animabot
#11 While On Holiday, My Sister Asked For A Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got
Image source: 0MoodIndigo0
#12 Autumn Has Been Teaching Her Brother A Thing Or Two
Image source: AJKWEC
#13 Typical Sibling Behavior
Image source: vladgrinch
#14 My Friend Runs An Animal Temp House. This Is Usually How Young Fluffs Look Up To Their Older Temporary Sister, Who’s Clearly Had Enough Of Their Shenanigans
Image source: Semen_K
#15 These Two Siblings Have Been Inseparable Since We Adopted Them
Image source: FXBBS-Bobber
#16 Madeline And Isabelle – Sisters From Different Litters, Up To No Good
Image source: iain01110011
#17 When Your Parents Make You Hang Out With The Annoying Kid
Image source: Kshandoo
#18 My Friend’s Golden Retriever Has Taken Quite A Shine To His Feathered Siblings
Image source: TechnoGlobeTrotter
#19 My Sister’s Cat Was Lonely, So They Got Another Kitten. I Think They’re Getting Along Just Fine
Image source: toxicjc
#20 I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him
Image source: ilmazziere
#21 The New Cat Taught The Old Cat To Eat Like This
Image source: ViVilma
#22 Bought A New Bed For The Cats
Image source: BYUNGHUT
#23 Meet Lola And Tobi, Six-Month-Old Brother And Sister
Image source: Sythanachan
#24 Just Look At Her Eyes After The Boop
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Kitten Likes To “Hide” In This Jar, Her Brother Is Confused
Image source: MyLittleGirl
#26 My Mastiff Got A Little Sister. He Is Definitely In Love With Her
Image source: hawker25
#27 Colin And Mango In A Supportive Embrace
Image source: zannobanano
#28 New Brothers Meeting For The First Time
Image source: lilredisking
#29 Get A Sibling They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said
Image source: liti22
#30 My Dad Built My Sister’s Cats Bunk Beds, And They Actually Use Them
Image source: thedauisrising
#31 Adopted A Cat, But Left Her Brother. A Few Days Later I Had To Go Back And Get Him Too
Image source: reddit.com
#32 “You Are Showing Me Affection, And Yet, The Concept Baffles Me!”
Image source: Jipdit
#33 My New Puppy Admires The Heck Out Of Her Older Brother
Image source: Shenanigans22
#34 Shipper Has Already Had Enough Of His New Little Sister
Image source: KipSo
#35 Siblings
Image source: WrinklyDog1
#36 Sibling Love At It’s Finest
Image source: withoutatres78
#37 This Kitten Showed Up On My Porch A Couple Of Weeks Ago. At First, I Was Worried About How He’d Get Along With My Older Cats, But Judging By This Face She’s Only Slightly Annoyed
Image source: JohnnyPotseed
#38 Best Friend Hug
Image source: sunsetshanti
#39 It Doesn’t Get Any Cuter Than These Two Cuddle Buddies
Image source: sisurefuge
#40 Sebastien Recently Got A New Little Sister
Image source: Beaugeek
#41 Derp Husky Brothers, Meet Lupo, Lucky And Luca
Image source: henana
#42 I Couldn’t Get Another Dog, But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend
Image source: PokeManiac16
#43 New Best Friend
Image source: flowbotronic
#44 Sibling Love
Image source: beet111
#45 Have You Ever Hung Around Siblings Who Are A Little Too Affectionate?
Image source: a-manda_hugandkiss
#46 Ear Chewing, Weekend Edition
Image source: pepsiandco
#47 These Two Were Spotted In Sitka, Alaska
Image source: Statertater
#48 My Pitbull Is Obsessed With Our Cat And Annoys Him Constantly. Last Night I Caught Her In The Act
Image source: bottlefed97
#49 My Dog Meets Her New Sibling
Image source: glcwvii
#50 Little Help
Image source: mdabdullahalmanik
#51 Orange Cat’s Name Is Dexter. New Kitten Annoys Him When He Eats, So We Named Her Dee Dee
